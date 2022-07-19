Five Bits of Phoenix Music News You May Have Missed

So much is happening in the Phoenix music scene that it can be hard to keep up with it all. Concerts get announced or rescheduled, bands announce upcoming new music, or sometimes the news is bigger, like a beloved downtown venue getting a new name.
Here are some recent happenings we think you should know about.
Puscifer is coming back to Arizona for two more concerts.
Puscifer Has Added Two Arizona Shows
Puscifer, the Maynard James Keenan musical project, has extended its Existential Reckoning tour, including two new dates in Arizona. Puscifer will play at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall in Tucson on Thursday, October 20, and Tuesday, November 22, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott. Night Club, a Los Angeles-based, dark electronic music duo, will open on both dates. Tickets went on sale last week; the Prescott show is sold out, but tickets start at $47 for the Tucson show.
Visit the Live Nation website

Max Cavalera Is Releasing an Updated Autobiography
Phoenix resident Max Cavalera of Sepultura and Soulfly fame released My Bloody Roots: From Sepultura to Soulfly and Beyond: The Autobiography
Phoenix resident Max Cavalera of Sepultura and Soulfly fame released My Bloody Roots: From Sepultura to Soulfly and Beyond: The Autobiography in 2013. A lot has happened since then, which is why Cavalera (along with co-author Joel McIver) will debut an updated version on Tuesday, July 26. The new edition, published by Jawbone Press, continues to trace Max's career to the present day, covering the formation of his new band Go Ahead And Die as well as the supergroup Killer Be Killed. It also includes a foreword by Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and a new afterword by Lamb of God lead singer Randy Blythe. Cost is $24.95.

Arizona Federal Theatre Has a New Name
Last week, Arizona Federal Theatre, the performance venue located at 400 West Washington Street in downtown Phoenix, announced its new name: Arizona Financial Theatre. The switch comes because the naming sponsor, Arizona Federal Credit Union, changed its own name earlier this year after its members voted to approve a change in charter, transforming the financial institution from a federally chartered credit union to state-chartered. Since its name is now Arizona Financial Credit Union, so is its namesake theater. Arizona Financial Theatre opened in 2002, making this its fourth name in two decades. It opened as Dodge Theatre, became Comerica Theatre in 2010, then Arizona Federal Theatre in 2019.
One of the stages at a previous edition of Goldrush Music Festival.
Here Are the Dates for Goldrush 2022
Goldrush, one of the premier EDM events in Phoenix, is back for 2022 with a new vibe and a new location. Goldrush: Neon Dreams will be held Friday to Sunday, October 7 to 9, at Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive, Avondale. Produced by Relentless Beats, Universatile Music, and Global Dance, the festival will "build beyond past, kitschy, wild, west incarnations of Goldrush, creating a neon utopia" with such amenities as a silent disco and a roller disco. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 22, and start at $199 plus fees.

Phoenix Is Getting a New Music Festival This Fall
The metro Phoenix music festival calendar just got a bit more packed. The inaugural Hearts on Fire festival, co-presented by local promoters Relentless Beats and Pskyo Steve Presents, will take place on Friday, September 23, at Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive, Avondale. The All-American Rejects are headlining the festival, which will be an "emo-drenched pool of nostalgia," according to the press release. Supporting acts include Boys Like Girls, Mayday Parade, Set It Off, and Cray. The festival is open to all ages. Tickets are now on sale. General admission is $55 plus fees, or you can purchase a four-pack of tickets that comes out to $41.25 per person plus fees. Premium table service is available, featuring prime stage views, exclusive amenities, faster check-in, and private bottle service (all members of the table service party must be 21 or over).
