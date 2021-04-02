Five Can't-Miss Concerts in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

We're happy to report that the metro Phoenix concert calendar is slowly filling up with shows in all genres. This weekend, hit up a pair of EDM pod shows, an indie rock porch concert, and more. Don't forget your mask, and get your tickets quickly — since most venues are still operating at a limited capacity, things tend to sell out fast.

Nayo Jones Friday, April 2

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts' Live & Local on the Lawn series continues with a performance by Nayo Jones. She'll bring her jazz and soul vocal stylings to a 7:30 p.m. outdoor show. Cost is $40 for a four-person lawn pod, and $50 for a two-person pod with Adirondack chair seating.

Lifelight (Friday, April 2) and Visions (Saturday, April 3) Rawhide Event Center, Chandler

Local electronic dance music events company Relentless Beats has added two more outdoor pod concerts to its lineup of DJ events at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler this weekend. “LifeLight,” which will be headlined by Gareth Emery, will take place on Friday, April 2, while “Visions” will happen the following evening on Saturday, April 3, and star female-fronted EDM act Krewella.

Both events will take place on the venue’s Sonoran Lawn and feature social distancing, mandatory mask usage, and reduced capacity. Groups of up to eight people can attend the event in 8-by-10-foot pods. Tickets for all three events range in price from $150 to $675 per pod.

JTM3 Saturday, April 3

528 Live

It's a new month, and house venue 528 Live has a new address just one street up from the old one. Indie rock trio JTM3 will be the first act to perform at the location, 541 West Palm Lane. But while the setting has changed, the details haven't: The 5 p.m. show is free (but please tip the performers), and bring something to sit on and something to eat or drink.

No Quarter Saturday, April 3

Marquee Theatre, Tempe

Tempe's Marquee Theatre is back open for business, and Led Zeppelin tribute act No Quarter is part of the lineup for the venue's first weekend back. The Bad Co. Experience: A Tribute to Bad Company, Who's Who, The Deadbeat Cousins, and Verry Cherry are also on the bill. All patrons are expected to wear masks unless eating or drinking. Cost is $25 plus fees for the 6:30 p.m. show; doors open at 5 p.m.