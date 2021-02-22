Five Concerts to Watch This Week in Metro Phoenix

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Despite the fact that Arizona COVID rates are dropping (hallelujah!), live concerts are still in short supply around Phoenix. But we still found a few shows of the outdoor, drive-in, and virtual variety to fill your week up with music.

Trio h3líos Tuesday, February 23

Arizona State University saxophone group Trio h3líos will be the entertainment for the ASU Kerr Cultural Center's Tuesday Morning Music + Tea virtual event. The trio, which is composed of Matthew Fox, Gabe Robles, and Catelyn Hawkins, will perform and answer questions submitted by the online audience. The free show starts at 10:30 a.m. Tune in on ASU Kerr's YouTube channel or Facebook page.

Legendary Ladies of Soul Thursday, February 25

Chandler Center for the Arts continues its CCA Anywhere Series with a performance at 7 p.m. this Thursday. Local singers Courtney Washington, Erahn Patton, and Mitzi Smith, backed by a live band, will treat the virtual audience to songs by Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, The Supremes, Donna Summer and more. There's no cost to tune in on CCA's Facebook page.

Kim Weston Saturday, February 27

528 Live

Kim Weston was one of the first artists to perform at 528 Live, and she'll be back again to grace the porch stage at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Weston is a vocalist who performs her original compositions and covers of popular songs. There's no cost to attend, but tips for the artists are appreciated. Attendees should bring their own refreshments and chair or blanket. Get more details on the 528 Live Facebook page.

The Geibral Elisha Movement Saturday, February 27

The Geibral Elisha Movement will give a virtual concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Led by Geibral Elisha, the band describes themselves as an "otherworldly ensemble with a modern twist on free jazz." They'll perform and talk about the stories behind the songs. The free show is presented by Tempe History Museum, and can be viewed on Facebook Live.

Bass Race Saturday, February 27, and Sunday, February 28

Celebrity Theatre

Local electronic dance music fans can rage away behind the wheel of their rides during this two-night event. San Diego-based promoter Deadweight Productions is putting on the event, which will include sets by Dirty Audio, Dodge & Fuski, Dack Janiels, HAMI, Soundwreck, GAWM, DJ Moss, YAKZ, and Sweettooth. Both shows start at 3 p.m. and it's $59 to $89 for a car pass and $39 for each passenger. Details and the full lineup can be found here.