Foo Fighters Will Play a Phoenix Concert This Fall — Here's How to Get Tickets

Today, alternative rock legends Foo Fighters announced six new concert dates for 2023, and Phoenix is on the list.The band will play at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Tuesday, October 3.Tickets for the show will be on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, April 14. The foofighters.com presale begins today — Tuesday, April 11 — at 1 p.m. Eastern time.Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 11 at 1 p.m. Eastern time until Thursday, April 13, at 10 p.m. Arizaon time through the Citi Entertainment program The last time Foo Fighters played in Arizona was on February 26, 2022, as the first-night headliner of Innings Festival. It was only a month before drummer Taylor Hawkins' death.The rest of Foo Fighters' 2023 concert dates are below. The new dates announced today are in bold.May 24 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire PavilionMay 26 — Boston, MA — Boston Calling Music FestivalMay 28 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple Arts & Music FestivalMay 30 — Washington DC — The AtlantisJune 2 — Nürburgring, DE — Rock Am RingJune 4 — Nürnberg, DE — Rock Im ParkJune 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMPJune 16 – Pelham, AL — Oak Mountain AmphitheatreJune 18 — Manchester, TN — Bonnaroo Music & Arts FestivalJuly 8 — Quebec City, QC — Festival D’ete De QuebecJuly 12 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa BluesfestJuly 15 — Milwaukee, WI — Harley-Davidson Homecoming FestivalJuly 29 — Naeba, JP — Fuji RockAugust 11-13 — San Francisco, CA — Outside Lands FestivalSeptember 3 — Aspen, CO — Jazz Aspen SnowmassSeptember 9 — São Paulo, BR — The TownSeptember 17 — Asbury Park, NJ — See.Hear.NowSeptember 21 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than LifeOctober 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival