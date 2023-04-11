Foo Fighters Will Play a Phoenix Concert This Fall — Here's How to Get Tickets

Today, alternative rock legends Foo Fighters announced six new concert dates for 2023, and Phoenix is on the list.
The band will play at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Tuesday, October 3.
Tickets for the show will be on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, April 14. The foofighters.com presale
begins today — Tuesday, April 11 — at 1 p.m. Eastern time.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 11 at 1 p.m. Eastern time until Thursday, April 13, at 10 p.m. Arizaon time through the Citi Entertainment program
.
The last time Foo Fighters played in Arizona was on February 26, 2022, as the first-night headliner of Innings Festival. It was only a month before drummer Taylor Hawkins' death.
The rest of Foo Fighters' 2023 concert dates are below. The new dates announced today are in bold.
May 24 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
May 26 — Boston, MA — Boston Calling Music Festival
May 28 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival
May 30 — Washington DC — The Atlantis
June 2 — Nürburgring, DE — Rock Am Ring
June 4 — Nürnberg, DE — Rock Im Park
June 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
June 16 – Pelham, AL — Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
June 18 — Manchester, TN — Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
July 8 — Quebec City, QC — Festival D’ete De Quebec
July 12 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest
July 15 — Milwaukee, WI — Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
July 29 — Naeba, JP — Fuji Rock
August 4 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena
August 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre
August 10 — Stateline, NV — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
August 11-13 — San Francisco, CA — Outside Lands Festival
September 3 — Aspen, CO — Jazz Aspen Snowmass
September 9 — São Paulo, BR — The Town
September 17 — Asbury Park, NJ — See.Hear.Now
September 19 — Virginia Beach, CA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
September 21 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life
October 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival
October 3 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
October 5 — El Paso, TX — Don Haskins Center