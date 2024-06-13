 2024 FORM Arcosanti music festival lineup announced | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

FORM Arcosanti music festival announces 2024 lineup

The 10th anniversary of the northern Arizona music festival has some big names on the bill.
June 13, 2024
The sun has set on FORM in Arcosanti.
The sun has set on FORM in Arcosanti. Jacob Tyler Dunn
Share this:
News broke earlier this year that FORM, the unique, influential music festival held at Arcosanti north of Phoenix, would return for its 10th anniversary.

Created by Hundred Waters drummer Zach Tetreault in 2014, FORM brings together musicians and other artists for a retreat-like event that has included activities such as drag shows, yoga classes and poetry reading.

On Wednesday, FORM announced this year's lineup. Headlined by artists such as Skrillex and Jamie xx, the lineup is quintessential FORM: an exciting and eclectic list of artists.

The full lineup is: Aja Monet, Amaro Freitas, Angel Olsen, Barry Can't Swim, Bonobo, Christopher Willits, DVR, Dylan Brady, Empress Of, Erika de Casier, Fcukers, Fifi, Floating Points, Four Tet, James Blake, Jamie xx, Jessica Pratt, Julianna Barwick, Julie Byrne, Kevin Morby, Kim Gordon, La Lom, Lonnie Holley, Los Esplifs, Mustafa, Noname, Nia Archives, Nick Hakim, Nicole Miglis, Oneohtrix Point Never, PinkPantheress, Shabaka, Sir Chloe, Skrillex, Thundercat, Team Ezy and Trayer Tryon.

click to enlarge
The crowd at FORM in 2019.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

There hasn't been a FORM festival since 2019; a hiatus was planned for 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic, but FORM hasn't returned until now.

Tetreault told Rolling Stone in a recent interview that the 10th anniversary felt like the right time to bring it back. However, he didn't anticipate the amount of interest — tickets sold out in less than 24 hours once the festival was announced in March.

“I was expecting it to be solid, enough excitement to get this thing going. I thought it’d be a lot of work, that we’d be selling tickets until the very last minute, that we’d sell half,” Tetreault told Rolling Stone. “I think over the course of the last four or five years, people out there have still been talking about it and it’s built up a reputation. I wish I had three or four times more tickets to sell because that would help this make a lot more sense financially. But at the end of the day, I had to call it sold out and that’s that.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
DIY music festival Tempe Noise Pop Takeover announces 2024 dates

Festivals

DIY music festival Tempe Noise Pop Takeover announces 2024 dates

By Jennifer Goldberg
12 photos of the final concert at Phoenix music venue The Trunk Space

Local Music

12 photos of the final concert at Phoenix music venue The Trunk Space

By Jennifer Goldberg
Reverb by Hard Rock hotel coming to Scottsdale in 2026. What to know

Just Announced

Reverb by Hard Rock hotel coming to Scottsdale in 2026. What to know

By Benjamin Leatherman
Chrome Rhino rocked members-only Phoenix New Times event

Membership

Chrome Rhino rocked members-only Phoenix New Times event

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation