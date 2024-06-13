FORM Arcosanti music festival announces 2024 lineup

News broke earlier this year that FORM, the unique, influential music festival held at Arcosanti north of Phoenix, would return for its 10th anniversary.
Created by Hundred Waters drummer Zach Tetreault in 2014, FORM brings together musicians and other artists for a retreat-like event that has included activities such as drag shows, yoga classes and poetry reading.
On Wednesday, FORM announced this year's lineup. Headlined by artists such as Skrillex and Jamie xx, the lineup is quintessential FORM: an exciting and eclectic list of artists.
The full lineup is: Aja Monet, Amaro Freitas, Angel Olsen, Barry Can't Swim, Bonobo, Christopher Willits, DVR, Dylan Brady, Empress Of, Erika de Casier, Fcukers, Fifi, Floating Points, Four Tet, James Blake, Jamie xx, Jessica Pratt, Julianna Barwick, Julie Byrne, Kevin Morby, Kim Gordon, La Lom, Lonnie Holley, Los Esplifs, Mustafa, Noname, Nia Archives, Nick Hakim, Nicole Miglis, Oneohtrix Point Never, PinkPantheress, Shabaka, Sir Chloe, Skrillex, Thundercat, Team Ezy and Trayer Tryon.
There hasn't been a FORM festival since 2019; a hiatus was planned for 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic, but FORM hasn't returned until now.
Tetreault told Rolling Stone in a recent interview that the 10th anniversary felt like the right time to bring it back. However, he didn't anticipate the amount of interest — tickets sold out in less than 24 hours once the festival was announced in March.
“I was expecting it to be solid, enough excitement to get this thing going. I thought it’d be a lot of work, that we’d be selling tickets until the very last minute, that we’d sell half,” Tetreault told Rolling Stone. “I think over the course of the last four or five years, people out there have still been talking about it and it’s built up a reputation. I wish I had three or four times more tickets to sell because that would help this make a lot more sense financially. But at the end of the day, I had to call it sold out and that’s that.”