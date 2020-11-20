Four Virtual Concerts to Watch This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

Jane N' The Jungle will be the last act of the evening at KWSS' livestreamed show.

It's the weekend again, and though you may feel like staying home, you don't have to miss out on some excellent local music.

Here are four shows happening in the next few days to add some harmony to your life.

KWSS Pledge Drive Show Friday, November 20

Independent radio station KWSS/93.9 is holding its annual pledge drive this week and is capping off the festivities with a free concert livestreamed from Last Exit Live. The lineup is: 6:30 to 7 p.m., The Frequency Principle; 8 to 8:30, Sophie Dorsten, 9:30 to 10, Love Like Fiction; and 11:00 to 11:30, Jane N’ The Jungle. Viewers can make donations on behalf of the acts, and the one who brings in the most donations will have their music played once a day on KWSS for the entire month of December. Find details and the show on KWSS' Facebook page.

QVLN Desert Botanical Garden

November 20 to 22

In addition to occasional live outdoor shows, Desert Botanical Garden is offering online access to musical performances filmed in the garden. First up is QVLN, (real name: Quetzal Guerrero), a Phoenix-based singer and violinist who performs modern, eclectic world music. For $15, viewers can see QVLN perform. Access is granted from November 20 to 22. Buy access and get more information on the DBG website.

EXPAND Look for Carmela Ramirez (center), a longtime staple of the Valley jazz scene, in November. Lakeshore Music

Carmela y Más The Nash Under the Stars

Saturday, November 21

Carmela y Más will perform Latin jazz and salsa music on Saturday, November 21, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. as part of The Nash Under the Stars outdoor concert series happening in the Arizona Jewish Historical Society garden, 122 East Culver Street. Both shows can be attended in person, or tickets to stream either performance online are $20. See all the details here.

ButlerFest Saturday, November 21

Longtime Phoenix musician Ryan Butler is recovering from a liver transplant necessitated by a genetic condition, and his community is rallying around him by holding ButlerFest, an online benefit show, starting at 3 p.m. on November 21. The show will be hosted by Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World, and local and national bands like Exhumed, Dropdead, Fall Silent, a reunited Where Eagles Dare, and others are on the bill. The Nile Theater in Mesa allowed several of the bands to film their sets there. Tickets are $10 (although additional donations are welcome), and all proceeds benefit Butler. Get your tickets here.