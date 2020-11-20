Four Virtual Concerts to Watch This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

It's the weekend again, and though you may feel like staying home, you don't have to miss out on some excellent local music.
Here are four shows happening in the next few days to add some harmony to your life.
KWSS Pledge Drive ShowFriday, November 20
Independent radio station KWSS/93.9 is holding its annual pledge drive this week and is capping off the festivities with a free concert livestreamed from Last Exit Live. The lineup is: 6:30 to 7 p.m., The Frequency Principle; 8 to 8:30, Sophie Dorsten, 9:30 to 10, Love Like Fiction; and 11:00 to 11:30, Jane N’ The Jungle. Viewers can make donations on behalf of the acts, and the one who brings in the most donations will have their music played once a day on KWSS for the entire month of December. Find details and the show on KWSS' Facebook page.
QVLNDesert Botanical Garden
November 20 to 22
In addition to occasional live outdoor shows, Desert Botanical Garden is offering online access to musical performances filmed in the garden. First up is QVLN, (real name: Quetzal Guerrero), a Phoenix-based singer and violinist who performs modern, eclectic world music. For $15, viewers can see QVLN perform. Access is granted from November 20 to 22. Buy access and get more information on the DBG website.
Carmela y MásThe Nash Under the Stars
Saturday, November 21
- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
Carmela y Más will perform Latin jazz and salsa music on Saturday, November 21, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. as part of The Nash Under the Stars outdoor concert series happening in the Arizona Jewish Historical Society garden, 122 East Culver Street. Both shows can be attended in person, or tickets to stream either performance online are $20. See all the details here.
ButlerFestSaturday, November 21
Longtime Phoenix musician Ryan Butler is recovering from a liver transplant necessitated by a genetic condition, and his community is rallying around him by holding ButlerFest, an online benefit show, starting at 3 p.m. on November 21. The show will be hosted by Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World, and local and national bands like Exhumed, Dropdead, Fall Silent, a reunited Where Eagles Dare, and others are on the bill. The Nile Theater in Mesa allowed several of the bands to film their sets there. Tickets are $10 (although additional donations are welcome), and all proceeds benefit Butler. Get your tickets here.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!