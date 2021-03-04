Four Free Outdoor Concerts to Enjoy This Weekend in Phoenix

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

March is prime outdoor concert season in Phoenix. If you're looking for something to do this weekend, we've got four shows for you to check out. Even better: There's no cost to attend — although if there's a way to support the musicians at the event (like buying merch or putting some cash in a tip jar), do your local artists a solid and kick in some funds.

Girls on the Road Friday, March 5

Herberger Theater Center

Herberger's Performance Pop-Ups series continues with Girls on the Road, a duo composed of local musicians Annie Moscow and Rachael Nicole Gold. The pair give the crowd "the sweet essence of folk music," according to the Herberger, filtered through a diverse set of influences including everyone from Claude Debussy to Joni Mitchell.

The show starts at 5:30 on the downtown Phoenix theater's outdoor Pavilion Stage, and if you like, you can stick around to watch Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli perform at 7.

StarAlliance Friday, March 5

Desert Ridge Marketplace

Sometimes, we just want to enjoy the song stylings of a killer cover band. StarAlliance fits the bill, and they'll take to the District Stage at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix this weekend. They play hits from a variety of eras and genres, and we bet you'll know all the words. The show runs 7 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Tempe Marketplace

Head to the east Valley on Saturday for some singer-songwriter action courtesy of local musician Shane Travis. Travis, who has been compared to John Mayer and Eric Clapton, will bring smooth vocals and a chill vibe to the District Stage at Tempe Marketplace. Travis will perform from 7 to 10 p.m.

Miguel Melgoza Saturday, March 6

528 Live

528 Live

It's time for another concert at 528 Live. This weekend, Miguel Melgoza will take the stage — er, porch. Melgoza arrived in Phoenix via San Francisco and has a long resume including groups like Cascabel and Sol Trak Union. He plays a mix of funk, rock, Latin, and groove. The show starts at 5. Make sure to bring something to sit on.

And P.S.: Melgoza is also scheduled to perform at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts' outdoor A'Fair event from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 7. Free tickets for a four-person lawn pod are currently sold out, but you can get on the waitlist by calling 480-499-8587.