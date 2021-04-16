Four Phoenix Concerts to Add Music to Your Weekend

- Local
If you haven't planned your weekend yet, no worries: We've got concert options for you, including local singer-songwriters, the music of Sting, and more.
Hip-Hop & ArtFriday, April 16
Yucca Tap Room, Tempe
Experience an evening of music and culture at Yucca tonight during the Hip-Hop & Art event. Steve Caballero will provide the art; the musical lineup includes DJ Blesd1, Channels of Thought, Blaine Coffee and Cory Hill, Gonzo, Bob Domestic, and A.O.T.A. The free show starts at 9 p.m.
Desert Rose Project featuring Stanley SerranoFriday, April 16
Desert Botanical Garden
The Phoenix evenings are still gorgeous, and Desert Botanical Garden is one of the best places in town to experience them. DBG's music series continues tonight with a concert by the Desert Rose Project featuring Stanley Serrano. The group will perform the music of Sting with the garden as a backdrop. There are two showtimes on Friday: 6 to 7 p.m., and 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $60 for a table for one or two people, and $120 for a table for three or four people.
Obadiah ParkerSaturday, April 17
Thunderbird Lounge
We wrote earlier this week about what happened when Phoenix police shut down the weekly concerts at 528 Live. Fortunately, the good folks at Thunderbird Lounge stepped up and offered to host this weekend's show. Singer-songwriter Obadiah Parker will take the stage for the free 5 p.m. performance.
Singer-Songwriters in the RoundSaturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18
Musical Instrument Museum Music Theater
Familiarize yourself with some local talent this weekend at the MIM when Brian Chartrand, Jay Allan, and Matthew Thornton perform as part of the I Am AZ Music series. Thornton is a singer and a member of the band Vinyl Station; Allan plays "funky folk/blues rock," and Chartrand is known for his combination of folk and Americana music. Both the Saturday and Sunday shows start at 7 p.m. Cost is $28.50 to $33.50.
