Your Guide to Fourth of July Parties in Phoenix in 2019

Roman candles and firecrackers won’t be the only thing going off over the Fourth of July. Thanks to the fact it’s a holiday (and, thus, a day off for most folks), Independence Day-inspired celebrations will happen at several Valley bars, clubs, and other venues. With it being summer, there are also a few pool parties in the mix as well.

And it won’t just be on the holiday itself. Since the midsummer holiday happens (more or less) in the middle of the week, Fourth of July parties and events will be happening from Wednesday, July 3, until Saturday, July 6. That should come as good news to those of you planning to go wild out and stretch a one-day holiday into a five-day weekend.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable Independence Day-themed affairs in the Valley worth checking out. Throw on your star-spangled swimwear, grab some sparklers, and get ready to celebrate your right to party.

Pre-4th of July Bash

Wednesday, July 3

Wasted Grain

7295 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale

Tribute band The Zeppelin IV will rock out in the main room at Wasted Grain the night before Independence Day while the bar will serve $3 you-call-it cocktails from 8 to 10 p.m. Meanwhile, DJs will be holding it down in the Bubble Room on the second floor. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 480-970-0500 for details

Spindependance Party

Wednesday, July 3

Last Exit Live

717 North Central Avenue

The DJs of Peaks & Valleys — including Edward Navarro and Scotty Oh! — will perform at this dance party taking place the night before the holiday. Anton, Loukoumi, Blake Walker, and DJ Cocoe will also be in the mix. Things get going at 9 p.m. Admission is $7 (cash only). See the event's Facebook page for more info.

Roast of America

Wednesday, July 3

Crescent Ballroom

308 North Second Avenue

Anwar Newton will play the role of roastmaster as he and other local comedians celebrate the First Amendment by cracking wise on the U.S. of A. during this zinger-filled event, which benefits the Arizona ACLU. The jokes start at 8 p.m. Admission is $5 in advance, $10 at the door. Call 602-716-2222 for more details.

The Uncommon Good Fourth of July

Wednesday, July 3

Rockbar Inc.

4245 North Craftsman Court, Scottsdale



Local rock band Jay Allan and the Uncommon Good will perform a special show on Independence Day eve along with special guest Gabo De Fayuca. The show starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $5. Call 480-331-9190 or see Rockbar's website for more info.

EXPAND The scene during Maya's Night Swim pool party. Benjamin Leatherman

Night Swim Pool Party

Wednesday, July 3

Maya Day & Nightclub

7333 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale

Anna Lunoe and Codes will both DJ during a pre-Fourth of July edition of Maya’s Night Swim pool party. They'll have all of the usual trappings, including pool toys, drinks, and maybe even some red, white, and blue swag. Gates open at 10 p.m. Tickets for the party are $15 online. Call 480-625-0528 for cabana rentals or more information.

BOOM!

Wednesday, July 3

Charlie Trumbull's

526 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

Local DJs Nathan Reeser, Briggs, Macefacekilla, Kody Black, DJayT3, and Mercy will be in the mix during this Independence Day eve dance party at Trumbull's. Drink specials include $5 prickly pear Red Bull vodkas all evening long. The beats start bumping at 9 p.m. and there’s no cover.

Carnaval Latino Pre-4th of July Fiesta

Wednesday, July 3

Karamba Nightclub

1724 East McDowell Road

Ariel Versace from season 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race, local star Khloe Layla Malone, and other female illusionists and drag artists will strut their stuff at Karamba on Wednesday night. A bevy of hunky go-go boys will also perform. Doors are at 9 p.m. and the party goes until 4 a.m. with after-hours dancing for the 18-and-over crowd after 2 a.m. There’s a $10 cover (which includes a meet-and-greet with the performers). Call 602-254-0231.

All-American Fourth of July Bash

Thursday, July 4

Roosters Country

3731 East Main Street, Mesa

Come hungry to this Southern-fried celebration, as there will be free food and a "best beans challenge" with cash prizes. A pool tournament starts at 2 p.m., and they'll also have karaoke, games, and other fun. It all starts at 1 p.m. and admission is free. Call 480-985-4088.

EXPAND Celebrating the Fourth of July at Lustre Rooftop Bar. Benjamin Leatherman

4th of July Weekend

Thursday, July 4, to Sunday, July 7

Lustre Rooftop Bar

2 East Jefferson Street

Partake in four days of festivities and poolside fun at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix’s outdoor lounge and bar. There will be live bands from 1 to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday, as well as cocktails, a full menu, and plenty of people-watching. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and it's free to attend. Call 602-258-0231 or see the Lustre website for more info.

Freedom Rock Fourth of July

Thursday, July 4

Thunderbird Lounge

710 West Montecito Avenue

The famed 1987 classic rock compilation Freedom Rock (as in, "Hey man, is that Freedom Rock? Well turn it up, man!") is the inspiration behind this Fourth of July party at the Thunderbird. As such, the legendary hits of many of the artists featured on the album — including Harry Nilsson, Deep Purple, The Byrds, Three Dog Night, Jefferson Airplane, Lynrd Skynrd — will be spun on the sound system. They’ll also have hot dogs from Short Leash for purchase, yard and arcade games, and other grooviness. 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., free. Call 602-283-4621.

Good Timin’ Pool Party

Thursday, July 4

Clarendon Hotel

401 West Clarendon Avenue

DJ MyKill and Sean Watson will be in the mix at this Independence Day pool party at The Clarendon. Expect hot dogs and hamburgers, drinks, games, and other festive revelries. The party goes from 1 to 6 p.m. It's $15 for general admission and $20 for VIP access (which includes complimentary towel rental, access to indoor cabanas with a private server, complimentary snacks and water, and access to the sky deck for evening festivities). Call 602-252-7363 or see the Facebook event page for more information.

IndepenDANCE Day Pool Party

Thursday, July 4

Maya Day & Nightclub

7333 East Indian Plaza

The dayclub at Maya will be filled with tropical house, future bass, and trap when the DJ trio Cheat Codes take over the sound system on the Fourth of July during Maya’s afternoon pool party. You can also expect aerialists performing overhead, bottle service, pool toys, and plenty of Scottsdale-style shenanigans. Gates open at noon and tickets are $10. Call 480-625-0528.

EXPAND The W Scottsdale always has a big celebration on the Fourth of July. Benjamin Leatherman

Red, White & Bubbly

Thursday, July 4

W Scottsdale Hotel

7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale

The WET Deck at the W will host an afternoon-long pool party steeped in style on the Fourth of July. Several local DJs – including Aaron Taylor, Complex, Ray Cache, Joey T, and David Anthony – will provide the beats while bartenders will be serving Champagne and specialty cocktails. The affair kicks off at noon and goes until 6 p.m. Stick around for the fireworks, which will start at 9 p.m. Call 602-405-0099 for VIP cabana or daybed reservations and admission info.

Post-Independence Day Party

Friday, July 5

Yucca Tap Room

29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe

Female folk-punk artist Critical Miss will perform with a full band at this post-Fourth of July showcase. Others scheduled to perform include Madd Dog Tannen, Cowpunk K, Lars Petrini, and San Diego-based punk/surf band Fall Children. The jams kick off at 8 p.m. and admission is free.

Release Pool Party – Independence Weekend

Saturday, July 6

Talking Stick Resort

9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale



Several local DJs are scheduled to perform at this Independence Day weekend edition of the resort’s Release pool party. The lineup includes Bardz, Elwer, Frank Terry, Lujan, Medicine Mike, and Tryb. The party runs from 1 to 8 p.m. Admission is free. Call 480-850-7777 for more info.

Independence Day Latin Party

Saturday, July 6

Club DWNTWN

702 North Central Avenue

Local banda ensemble Banda La Maciza will perform during this festive affair at Club DWNTWN on Saturday night. Meanwhile, DJs like Eokis, Pacman, Netto, and Rickrock will be getting culos moving with Latin dance jams in another part of the club. The 21-and-over affair goes from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. General admission is $10 and ladies can get in free until 9:30 p.m.