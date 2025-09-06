G Flip drops new album 'Dream Ride' ahead of Phoenix tour stop

G Flip’s latest album starts with one thing: speed.
Georgia Flipo, the Australian singer, songwriter, drummer and more, had just three months between tours to complete their third studio album, “Dream Ride.”
Newly released on September 5, the ten-track album clocks in at 32 minutes and features singles “Disco Cowgirl” and “In Another Life.” The titular tour begins in Phoenix on Tuesday, September 9, at The Van Buren.
The album was produced with longtime collaborator Aidan Hogg, who G Flip says is essential to their process, especially when refining a typically long process into a shorter timespan. Writing two to four songs a day in this process, G Flip and Hogg were able to create a catalog of over 30 potential tracks that were later edited and refined into the ten-track LP.
“Me and Aidan, we write and co-write all the songs together and play all the instruments,” G Flip said. “We just went really hard for three months.”
The pair’s process is constant and collaborative, with studio equipment always on and running while either is just messing around with instruments or vocals to get out ideas.
“This album is very 80s,” G Flip said. “There’s a lot of old-school synth textures, there’s saxophone solos, there’s key changes, there’s a cappella moments, I’ve used backing singers like they did in the '80s.”
The single “In Another Life,” released in July, exemplifies this philosophy, with clear 80s sonics paired with the rhythmic style always present in Flip’s music. An emphasis on drumming has stuck with G Flip since they learned it as their first instrument when they were nine, not even starting to sing seriously until they were twenty-one.
“I definitely think it's helped me, because I come up with unique rhythms for singing melodies,” G Flip said. “When I go through different melody ideas, I'm also thinking about all those years sitting on a stand reading snare drum music, and all the different rhythms, and then applying that to my vocal to see if anything sticks, anything’s catchy.”
As for the record’s new tunes, they’re most excited for fans to get ahold of “I Don’t Wanna Regret.”
The Dream Ride tour begins on September 9, only four days after the album’s official release, so that fans will hear mostly brand-new songs and new performing styles at The Van Buren’s kickoff night.
“I'm very excited because it's the very first show, so that's crazy, but (fans) can expect me playing saxophone for the very first time,” G Flip said. “I've taught myself saxophone for the last three months. So it's going to be my debut.”
G Flip has performed across The Valley a few times before, and said they usually hit Phoenix early, but the upcoming show will be a special performance as the first of the tour and so many songs being so fresh for fans.
Fans can look forward to “huge drum solos” and “super high energy.”
“It's going to be a sweaty one, because I know it's going to be hot,” G Flip said.
G Flip will perform at The Van Buren on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The show begins at 8:00 p.m., and Tickets are currently around $40.