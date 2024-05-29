Where to park for events at State Farm Stadium in Glendale

State Farm Stadium in Glendale is host to some of the biggest events on the Phoenix calendar, including blockbuster concerts, Arizona Cardinals games and even occasional national events like the Super Bowl and the NCAA Men's Final Four.
When the stadium is open, that's a lot of people trying to find parking. Here's what you need to know if you're going to park at State Farm Stadium.
State Farm Stadium parking mapAccording to the State Farm Stadium website, general parking access points are available via Glendale Avenue or Cardinals Way from Loop 101, as well as from surface streets, including 91st and 99th avenues. Preferred parking can only be accessed by entering the lot at Maryland Avenue and 95th Avenue. From the south, guests should exit Loop 101 at Cardinals Way. From the north, drivers should exit Loop 101 at Glendale Avenue, turning west to 99th Avenue, and turning east onto Maryland Avenue.
Another option is to park at Westgate, the dining and entertainment complex just north of the stadium. On event days at State Farm Stadium and Desert Diamond Arena, paid parking is implemented four hours before an event through two hours after the event begins. Parking rates vary depending on the event, and all parking is cashless.
How much is parking at State Farm Stadium for the Charlie Kirk memorial?
Parking for the memorial is free, and event hosts Turning Point USA are encouraging attendees to carpool.
Generally, the parking at State Farm Stadium varies by event. For concerts, a typical price is $30 for general parking, $75 for VIP and $100 for oversized vehicles. Specific information is listed for each event.