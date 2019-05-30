 


  MVN

    Herban Planet
Sheck Wes will bring "Mo Bamba" to Goldrush 2019.EXPAND
Sheck Wes will bring "Mo Bamba" to Goldrush 2019.
Sage Pacetti / Miami New Times

Sheck Wes, ZHU, Trippie Redd: The Gold Rush 2019 Phase One Lineup Is Here

Douglas Markowitz | May 30, 2019 | 10:08am
The first phase of Goldrush 2019's lineup has been announced, and the rave is doubling down on rap.

After the success of last year's sets from Vince Staples, JPEGMAFIA, Kevin Gates, and more, the festival, set to return to Rawhide Western Town this September, has taken on even more hip-hop talent for their 2019 edition. Sheck Wes, the man behind the raw, chart-topping smash "Mo Bamba," will return to Phoenix for the first time since his tour date with Travis Scott's Astroworld in December. Other rap stars on the bill include Trippie Redd, Lil Skies, and Killy.

Of course, ravers aren't being left out in the cold. Goldrush has recruited all-star house DJ ZHU, who returns to the Valley after two shows at The Van Buren last October. Other announced acts include Alison Wonderland, DJ Scheme, Will Clark, and Zomboy. Other acts will be announced closer to the festival.

Goldrush 2019 will take place Friday, September 27,  and Saturday, September 28, at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center in Chandler. Tickets are already on sale at goldrushfestaz.com. A two-day general admission pass and fees will set you back $167.10 while VIP tickets range from $282.10 to $730.60.

See the full phase one lineup (in alphabetical order) below.

Alison Wonderland
Blossom
Destructo
DJ Scheme
Don Diablo
Dr Fresch
Funtcase
Killy
Kyle Watson
Lil Skies
Oliver Heldens
Pouya
Sheck Wes
Trippie Redd
Umek
Will Clark
Woof Logik
ZHU
Zomboy

Goldrush 2019. With Sheck Wes, ZHU, Trippie Redd, more. Friday, September 27, to Saturday, September 28, at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center, 5700 W North Loop Rd, Chandler; goldrushfestaz.com. General admission passes are $167.10 via goldrushfestaz.com.

 
Douglas Markowitz is Phoenix New Times' culture editor. Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before graduating with honors from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in communications. He began writing for Miami New Times while in college and served as their music and arts editorial intern in 2017. He moved to Phoenix in July 2018.

