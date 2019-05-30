Sheck Wes, ZHU, Trippie Redd: The Gold Rush 2019 Phase One Lineup Is Here

The first phase of Goldrush 2019's lineup has been announced, and the rave is doubling down on rap.

After the success of last year's sets from Vince Staples, JPEGMAFIA, Kevin Gates, and more, the festival, set to return to Rawhide Western Town this September, has taken on even more hip-hop talent for their 2019 edition. Sheck Wes, the man behind the raw, chart-topping smash "Mo Bamba," will return to Phoenix for the first time since his tour date with Travis Scott's Astroworld in December. Other rap stars on the bill include Trippie Redd, Lil Skies, and Killy.

Of course, ravers aren't being left out in the cold. Goldrush has recruited all-star house DJ ZHU, who returns to the Valley after two shows at The Van Buren last October. Other announced acts include Alison Wonderland, DJ Scheme, Will Clark, and Zomboy. Other acts will be announced closer to the festival.

Goldrush 2019 will take place Friday, September 27, and Saturday, September 28, at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center in Chandler. Tickets are already on sale at goldrushfestaz.com. A two-day general admission pass and fees will set you back $167.10 while VIP tickets range from $282.10 to $730.60.

See the full phase one lineup (in alphabetical order) below.

Alison Wonderland

Blossom

Destructo

DJ Scheme

Don Diablo

Dr Fresch

Funtcase

Killy

Kyle Watson

Lil Skies

Oliver Heldens

Pouya

Sheck Wes

Trippie Redd

Umek

Will Clark

Woof Logik

ZHU

Zomboy

