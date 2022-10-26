Support Us

Green Day and Eddie Vedder Will Headline Innings Festival in 2023

October 26, 2022 10:14AM

The lineup for Innings Festival 2023 is out.
Innings Festival just announced the lineup for the 2023 event, and it's a doozy.

Green Day and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam will headline the festival on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Innings Festival, which is held at Tempe Beach Park, will feature 18 bands on two stages, including performances from Weezer, Marcus Mumford, The Black Crowes, The Revivalists, The Offspring, Mt. Joy, The Pretty Reckless, The Head and the Heart, and more, as well as curated food vendors and interactive baseball related activities.

For baseball fans, there will be appearances by Major League Baseball greats Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy, Dontrelle Willis, Grady Sizemore, Kevin Mitchell, Vince Coleman, Bret Boone, Vinny Castilla, Matt Williams, Edgar Martinez, Mike Cameron and more.

Additional highlights include an All-Star Baseball Jam hosted by Jake Peavy, a performance from The Bronson Arroyo Band, and the return of Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster, an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians on the lineup.

The fifth annual Innings Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, February 25, and 26, 2023. Tickets for the festival, which is produced by C3 Presents, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 27. Visit the Innings Festival website for tickets and additional info.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
