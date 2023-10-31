Your ultimate guide to the Luna Del Lago music festival

The inaugural Luna Del Lago music festival is this weekend. The event brings together local and national acts in a variety of musical genres for three days of entertainment out at Lake Pleasant.
Set yourself up for a smooth and successful Luna Del Lago experience with our guide to the festival.
For full details and tickets, visit the festival website.
When and where is Luna Del Lago?
The inaugural festival is scheduled to take place from Friday, Nov. 3, to Sunday, Nov. 5, at Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant, 8708 W. Harbor Blvd., Peoria.
What are the hours?
Doors to the festival open at 2 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday. Music starts at 3 p.m. on Friday, 12:40 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Music ends at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 p.m. on Sunday.
How much is admission?
Single-day and three-day tickets are still available in both the general admission and VIP tiers. Cost is $149 plus fees for a general admission full-festival pass. Single-day general admission tickets are $55 plus fees for Friday and Sunday, or $59 plus fees for Saturday.
A VIP festival pass is $275 plus fees. Single-day VIP tickets are $100 plus fees for Friday and Sunday or $105 plus fees for Saturday. A VIP pass includes a VIP viewing area of the stage, a shaded area with seating, VIP private bar and bathrooms, commemorative VIP laminate and welcome bag with goodies.
If you're buying a ticket at the gates, note that cash is not accepted.
What is the schedule?
Here are the set times for Luna Del Lago:
Friday, Nov. 3
2 p.m. Doors open
3 p.m. The Deadbeat Cousins
4 p.m. Fayuca
5 p.m. Wyves
6 p.m. Emily Wolfe
7:10 p.m. Vandoliers
8:20 p.m. The Black Moods
9:40 p.m. Monophonics
11 p.m. Doors close
Saturday, Nov. 4
Noon Doors open
12:40 p.m. Las Calakas
1:40 p.m. Sydney Sprague
2:40 p.m. Bear Ghost
3:45 p.m. Groove Session
4:50 p.m. Kyle Smith
5:55 p.m. Banana Gun
7 p.m. Black Joe Lewis
8:20 p.m. Arise Roots
9:40 p.m. Ballyhoo!
11 p.m. Doors close
Sunday, Nov. 5
Noon Doors open
1 p.m. Las Chollas Peligrosas
2 p.m. Kush County
3:15 p.m. Sensi Trails
4:40 p.m. The Higgs
6:15 p.m. The Brothers Comatose
8 p.m. Spafford
10 p.m. Doors close
Is camping still available?
Yes. On-site RV camping with a hookup is sold out, but spaces for RV camping without hookups, and dry camping for tent and car camping are still available. Luna Del Lago Festival will take place within the grassy area notated on the map as Ramada 11-14. Costs vary according to the type and size of the campsite, and festivalgoers wanting to camp should visit pleasantharbor.com or call 623-235-6140 to make a reservation.
People who opt to camp can add a Pleasant Harbor Clubhouse pass to their reservation for access to indoor bathrooms, showers and the Pleasant Harbor pool and Jacuzzi.
Are there age limits?
Luna Del Lago is an all-ages event. Children under the age of 10 can get into the festival for free. Only people of legal drinking age are allowed in the beer garden/liquor sponsor area, though, and anyone old enough to need a ticket needs a VIP pass to be in the VIP areas.
What’s the weather going to be like?
We're looking at perfect festival weather: temperatures in the high 70s/low 80s during the day and low to mid-50s at night. To stay comfortable, dress in layers and make sure to bring a jacket when the air turns chilly. And don't forget the sunscreen.
How do I get to the festival?
Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant is in the far northwest Valley. From most places around town, including central Phoenix, Scottsdale and the East Valley, drivers should take Interstate 17 to Arizona State Route 74, also known as Carefree Highway. Get off at 87th Avenue, turn onto Dam Access Avenue and then enter the Pleasant Harbor RV Resort.
From the West Valley, you can take Lake Pleasant Parkway or Arizona State Route 303 to Carefree Highway.
Will there be shuttle service to Luna Del Lago?
Nope. You're on your own to get to and from the festival.
Where can I park?
Pleasant Harbor has a $9 per car per day entry fee separate from festival ticket prices. Parking is included in campsite fees, though.
What will getting inside the festival involve?
Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. If you've already got a ticket, you can check in at the box office by showing your emailed ticket confirmation. The festival recommends taking a screenshot of your ticket confirmation since internet reception can be spotty up at Pleasant Harbor.
Is re-entry allowed?Yes, you can come and go as you please throughout the weekend.
What is Luna Del Lago's bag policy?
Clear bags and clear backpacks are allowed, as are small clutch bags approximately the size of a hand.
What else is allowed at the festival?
Clear plastic hydration packs and reusable water bottles that are empty up entry, sealed water bottles, blankets and chairs, and glow toys.
What isn’t allowed?
Prohibited items include: firearms or weapons of any kind; fireworks or explosives; fire toys; pets (they're allowed in campground spaces, but not in the festival itself; outside food or drink inside the venue; backpacks, purses or bags larger than your hand that are not clear; and shade tents and other view-obstructing items.
Will food and drinks be available?
Of course. Festival bars will not accept cash. Independent food vendors may accept other forms of payment. Food vendors scheduled to be at the festival include Alchemy Roaster, Four Peaks Brew Truck, La Guaira Bistro, Rockabelly, Sunshine Bowls, The Dog Father Gourmet Hot Dogs and More and Wings on Wheels.
What else can I do at Luna Del Lago?
There will be a festival marketplace on-site that hosts vendors such as Culture Roots Apparel, Mobile IV Pros, Signs of Life Designs, The Polished Bloke, Stars & Sparks, Thrift Joy, Traveling Stones and more.
Outside the festival, at Pleasant Harbor, attendees can enjoy a full-service marina, the Dillon's Bayou at Pleasant Harbor restaurant and a convenience store for basic supplies. Pleasant Harbor Marina provides rentals of skis, pontoon boats and sailboats, personal watercraft, kayaks, paddleboats and hydroflying.