Here are Phoenix’s best Cinco de Mayo parties and events

Think you know what Cinco de Mayo is all about? Probably not, cabron
. First off, there’s more to the holiday than just an excuse to overindulge in tacos, tequila, and cerveza. According to the history books, Cinco is a celebration of Mexico’s unlikely defeat of the Second French Empire back in 1862.
Truth be told, the day isn’t widely celebrated in Mexico. Here in America, though, it's become a day of parties and fiestas. And given Arizona’s close proximity to the border, folks tend to go over the top every year during Cinco de Mayo with numerous bars, clubs, and drinkeries marking the occasion. Some offer deals on drinks while others throw massive fiestas in their parking lots with DJs, bands, and live entertainment.
You’ll find a variety of such celebrations in our annual Cinco de Mayo guide, as well as a number of special concerts, festivals, and cultural events happening around the Valley from Friday, May 5, to Sunday, May 7.
¡Salud!
Concerts
Casino Arizona
524 North 92nd Street, Scottsdale
The musical legacy of influential Tejano superstar Selena will be celebrated on Saturday, May 6, in the casino’s showroom during the Selena Super Show. Expect to hear such signature Selena songs as “Cobarde,” “Como La Flor,” and “Amor Prohibido” during the 90-minute-long tribute show, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets
are $20 to $35. Call 480-850-7777.
Chase Field
401 East Jefferson Street
The Arizona Diamondbacks will host a Cinco de Mayo postgame concert starring Chicos del 512: The Selena Experience on Friday, May 5, following their battle against the Washington Nationals, which starts at 6:40 p.m. Tickets start at $22. Special packages will allow fans to see the show from the field and include admission to the game. They’re available for $50 for bleacher seating and $70 for seats along the baseline. Call 602-514-8400.
Crescent Ballroom
308 North Second Avenue
You can’t help but dance whenever the musicians of long-running local band Jaleo begin performing their colorful and electrifying blend of salsa, cumbia, merengue, bachata, bolero, cha cha, and Latin jazz. They’ll embrace this fact during their “Salsa vs. Cumbia Dance Night” on Friday, May 5, inside the Crescent’s main room. Jaleo will play tunes from both genres, which will likely get bodies moving. DJ D-Lo will also perform. The music starts at 8 p.m. and admission
is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Call 602-716-2222.
click to enlarge
Tucson's Orkestra Mendoza.
Josh Harrison
Gila River Resorts & Casinos — Wild Horse Pass
5040 Wild Horse Pass Boulevard, Chandler
A trio of Latin-influenced bands from Tucson will make the trip up Interstate 10 for a special Cinco de Mayo show on Friday, May 5, at Wild Horse Pass. Critical darlings and “desert noir” rockers Calexico will headline with support from “indie mambo” ensemble Orkestra Mendoza — which mixes cumbia, ranchera, and psych into a potent sound — and bluesy/gothy Latin rock act Xixa. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and tickets
are $45 to $75. Call 800-946-4452.
Madison Center for the Arts
5601 North 16th Street
José Hernández has numerous claims to fame. The Mexican-born musician, composer, and vocalist has had music featured in films like Rango and Seabiscuit, arranged and produced recordings for Jose Feliciano, and been nominated for a Grammy Award. In 1981, Hernández formed the esteemed Mariachi Sol de México, which has brought its big, bold sound to venues around the world. The ensemble is scheduled to perform at Madison Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5. Tickets
are $35 to $55. Call 602-664-7777.
Valley Bar
130 North Central Avenue
Latin indie band Y La Bamba performs an intoxicating mix of traditional Mexican music, folk rock, and dreamy pop with lyrics in both English and Spanish. Fronted by singer, songwriter, and guitarist Luz Elena Mendoza, they’ve released six critically lauded albums, including this year’s Lucha. Catch them in concert at Valley Bar on Friday, May 5. The 21-and-over show is at 7:30 p.m. and Isabeau opens. Tickets
are $20 in advance and $22 at the door. Call 602-368-3121.
Westside Blues & Jazz
17045 North 59th Avenue, Glendale
Carmela y Más has been a staple of the Valley music scene for more than a decade. Led by vocalist Carmela Ramirez, the ensemble combines Latin jazz with salsa music and Afro-Cuban rhythms during their lively performances. Hear it for yourself when they take the stage at Westside Blues & Jazz at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Admission
is $25 plus a two-drink minimum. Call 602-761-6816.
click to enlarge
Mural located in an alley behind the Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center.
Lynn Trimble
Festivals
Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center
147 East Adams Street
ALAC will host its first-ever Cinco de Mayo Block Party from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 5. Highlights will include displays by local artists, game tables, a fashion show with Latino vendors, food trucks, poetry readings, and more. The live entertainment lineup will feature performances by the South Mountain Community College Mariachi Band, fire dancer Cora Quiroz, DJ Dunie, and others. Admission is free. Call 602-254-9817 for more details.
Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival
Washington Street and First Avenue
It wouldn’t be Cinco De Mayo in the Valley without this annual block party in the streets of downtown Phoenix, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023. Just like its previous editions, this year’s event on Sunday, May 7, will offer a mix of live entertainment and activities, ranging from baile folklórico dancers and traditional mariachi musicians to high-flying lucha libre wrestling matches. The live music lineup will include sets by “Texican rock 'n' roll” trio Los Lonely Boys, Tejano artists Latin Breed, Chihuahua-born country music group Caballo Dorado, and funk band Lakeside. There will also be food and drinks, artists, and a vendor marketplace. Gates open at noon. General admission is $5 in person before 5 p.m., $10 thereafter, and free for kids 10 and under with a paid adult. VIP tickets are $40 and include exclusive access to the stage and a private bar while the "Exclusivo" package also features three complimentary drinks and four street tacos. Call 602-279-4669.
Cinco in the City
11 West Washington Street
This two-night block party will take over CityScape in downtown Phoenix and feature superstar electronic dance music DJs spinning bass house, dubstep, breaks, and other frenetic beats. Joyryde will headline on Friday, May 5, while Deorro will top the lineup on Saturday, May 6. Gates open at 5 p.m. each evening. Admission is $25 on Friday, $30 on Saturday, or $50 for a two-night pass.
click to enlarge
Skysill Lounge at the Westin Tempe will offer food and drink specials along with a DJ on Cinco de Mayo.
Jeff Zaruba
Bars and Clubs
Anoche Cantina
640 South Mill Avenue, #B110, Tempe
Brazillian-born DJ/producer duo Cat Dealers will perform during Anoche’s Cinco de Mayo blowout on Friday, May 5. Tickets
are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Call 480-500-5104.
Aunt Chilada's
7330 North Dreamy Draw Drive
Arguably one of the most raucous Cinco celebrations in the Valley unfolds every year at Aunt Chilada’s. This year’s event on Friday, May 5, will feature a performance by the Guadalajara Dancers and music from the Aaron Nelson Project and the Chris Parker Project, as well as giveaways, food and drink specials, and appearances by the Corona girls all evening. Doors open at 11 a.m. Admission
is free before 2 p.m., $15 to $20 thereafter. Proceeds benefit the McKenna Youth Foundation. Call 602-944-1286.
click to enlarge
A scene from a previous Cinco party at Cobra Arcade Bar.
Benjamin Leatherman
Cobra Arcade Bar
801 North Second Street
Cobra Arcade Bar’s annual Cinco De Mayo party will offer hot spins from DJs Chris Villa, Javin, and Aja, as well as food trucks and drink specials. There’s no cover for the 21-and-over affair, which starts at 4 p.m. Call 602-595-5873.
Dos Gringos
1958 South Greenfield Road, Mesa
Cinco de Mayo is understandably a big deal at his Mexican beach bar-themed establishment. This year is no exception as their party on Friday, May 5, will have such over-the-top activities as a giant piñata, a Don Julio tequila ice luge, oversized yard games, fire breathers, and even a donkey that delivers beers to patrons. DJs will provide the soundtrack and Mexican Candy slushies and other special selections will be available for purchase in addition to regular menu items. Doors open at 11 a.m. and there’s a $5 cover after 4 p.m. Call 480-633-5525 for more info.
Ghett’ Yo’ Taco
241 South Oregon Street, Chandler
The two-day Cinco de Chandler party on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, will feature bands, DJs, a giant dance floor, cerveza and tequila promos, giveaways, and plenty of street tacos. Children's activities like bounce houses, face painting, and piñata-making sessions will also be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 6. Doors open at 11 a.m. General admission
is $25 for adults and includes a beer or margarita. VIP tickets
are $80 and feature access to the Puro VIP Lounge, which includes a private bar, two drinks, a $15 food credit, a $10 Uber voucher, and more. Children 7 to 17 are $5 and kids 6 and under are free. Call 480-726-9654.
Good Time Charli's
6045 West Chandler Boulevard, Suite 7, Chandler
Good Time Charli's Cinco party will include live cumbia and salsa music on the patio from Fire & Desire starting at 5 p.m., followed by a set from local rock band Turn It Up at 8 p.m. Food and drink specials will also be available throughout the evening. Call 480-556-1420.
click to enlarge
The interior of The Hot Chick in Scottsdale.
The Hot Chick
The Hot Chick
4363 North 75th Street, Scottsdale
The Hot Chick’s “Nacho Average” Cinco de Mayo party on Friday, May 5, will include free arcade game tokens until 7 p.m. and live entertainment by local DJs. You can also score such food and drink specials as $9 High Noon Tequila cocktails, $10 shots of Codigo and Patrón, $10 El Jimador and Altos margaritas, and $10 fried chicken nachos. The party starts at noon. Call 480-550-7507.
Karamba Nightclub
1724 East McDowell Road
Aixa will host the Cinco de Mayo show and party on Friday, May 5, starting at 10 p.m. Come back on Saturday, May 6, for the Viva La Fiesta! Drag show beginning at 10 p.m. Cover is $7 both nights with after-hours dancing until 4 a.m. Call 602-254-0231.
Level 1 Arcade Bar
60 West Vaughn Drive, #107, Gilbert
Get your game on at Level 1's Cinco de Mayo Block Party on Friday, May 5, which will feature analog distractions like cornhole and plenty of old-school arcade games. Food and drink specials include $5 house margaritas, $7 Mexican beers, $12 Coronaritas, and $3 tacos. Doors open at 11 a.m. The event is open to all ages until 5 p.m. Admission is free. Call 480-687-1192.
Luckys Indoor Outdoor
817 North Second Street
The Cinco de Mayo festivities at Luckys on Friday, May 5, will include live music from local bands The UAPs at 6 p.m. and The Borrowers at 8 p.m. Expect food and drink special as well. No cover. Call 602-975-8156.
click to enlarge
Partying at Maya in Scottsdale.
Riot Hospitality Group
Maya
7333 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale
House and techno producer Green Velvet will headline the “Cinco de Maya” pool party on Sunday, May 7, with an opening set from Rebuke. Gates open at noon and a dress code of beach club attire will be strictly enforced. Tickets are $43. Call 602-810-0167 for more information and to make VIP reservations.
Rack
3636 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Rack up such food and drink deals as $8 Mexican Candy shots, $9 house margaritas, and $12 chips and dip on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6. Patrons can also bash a piñata for $1 per swing or dance to sounds being laid down by Lionel Ray and DJ B Novelli. Hours are from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Call 480-476-1035.
Salt Tacos y Tequila
6751 North Sunset Boulevard, E109, Glendale
Salt's three-day Cinco weekend kicks off on Friday, May 5, with live entertainment, photo ops, fire dancers, tequila samplings, and more. The 21-and-over festivities start at 7 p.m. Tickets
are $20 and include a complimentary NÜTRL hard seltzer. Call 623-772-7282.
Skysill Rooftop Lounge
11 East Seventh Street, Tempe
The rooftop lounge at the Westin Tempe hotel will host Cinco de Mayo festivities on Friday, May 5, from 2 to 7 p.m. Partake in such menu specials as $5 street tacos, $16 carne asada nachos, $14 jalapeño hummus, and $17 beef anticucho. There will also be a DJ in the mix and drink deals like $5 Skysill passion fruit margaritas, $5 Espolon Tequila shots, and $5 Corona Premier. Call 480-968-8885.
click to enlarge
Time Out Lounge will offer the chance to slum it on Cinco.
Lauren Cusimano
Time Out Lounge
3129 South Mill Avenue, Tempe
Boozy, no-frills fun awaits at Time Out’s Cinco de Mayo Party, which will have drink specials and sets by four local bands — The Dust Ups, Moonlight Magic, Tin Can Screamers, and Surfinis. If you’re feeling competitive, the dive bar’s pool tables are always available. The music starts at 7 p.m. and there’s no cover. Call 480-968-6491.
The Womack
5749 North Seventh Street
DJ M2 and DJ Sir-Plus will be dropping hip-hop, R&B, neo-soul, dancehall jams, and classics during a special Cinco de Mayo edition of Groove Candy on Friday, May 5. Doors are at 8 p.m. Admission
is $5 before 10 p.m., $10 thereafter, and $100 for table reservations. Call 602-283-5232.