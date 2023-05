Here are Phoenix’s best Cinco de Mayo parties and events

Concerts



Casino Arizona

524 North 92nd Street, Scottsdale

Chase Field

401 East Jefferson Street

Crescent Ballroom

308 North Second Avenue

click to enlarge Tucson's Orkestra Mendoza. Josh Harrison

Gila River Resorts & Casinos — Wild Horse Pass

5040 Wild Horse Pass Boulevard, Chandler

Madison Center for the Arts

5601 North 16th Street

Valley Bar

130 North Central Avenue

Westside Blues & Jazz

17045 North 59th Avenue, Glendale

click to enlarge Mural located in an alley behind the Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center. Lynn Trimble

Festivals





Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center

147 East Adams Street

Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival

Washington Street and First Avenue

Cinco in the City

11 West Washington Street

click to enlarge Skysill Lounge at the Westin Tempe will offer food and drink specials along with a DJ on Cinco de Mayo. Jeff Zaruba

Bars and Clubs

Anoche Cantina 640 South Mill Avenue, #B110, Tempe

Aunt Chilada's

7330 North Dreamy Draw Drive

click to enlarge A scene from a previous Cinco party at Cobra Arcade Bar. Benjamin Leatherman

Cobra Arcade Bar

801 North Second Street

Dos Gringos

1958 South Greenfield Road, Mesa

Ghett’ Yo’ Taco

241 South Oregon Street, Chandler

Good Time Charli's

6045 West Chandler Boulevard, Suite 7, Chandler

click to enlarge The interior of The Hot Chick in Scottsdale. The Hot Chick

The Hot Chick

4363 North 75th Street, Scottsdale

Karamba Nightclub

1724 East McDowell Road

Level 1 Arcade Bar

60 West Vaughn Drive, #107, Gilbert

Luckys Indoor Outdoor

817 North Second Street

click to enlarge Partying at Maya in Scottsdale. Riot Hospitality Group

Maya

7333 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale

Rack

3636 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Salt Tacos y Tequila

6751 North Sunset Boulevard, E109, Glendale

Skysill Rooftop Lounge

11 East Seventh Street, Tempe

click to enlarge Time Out Lounge will offer the chance to slum it on Cinco. Lauren Cusimano



Time Out Lounge

3129 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

The Womack

5749 North Seventh Street

Think you know what Cinco de Mayo is all about? Probably not,. First off, there’s more to the holiday than just an excuse to overindulge in tacos, tequila, and cerveza. According to the history books, Cinco is a celebration of Mexico’s unlikely defeat of the Second French Empire back in 1862.Truth be told, the day isn’t widely celebrated in Mexico. Here in America, though, it's become a day of parties and fiestas. And given Arizona’s close proximity to the border, folks tend to go over the top every year during Cinco de Mayo with numerous bars, clubs, and drinkeries marking the occasion. Some offer deals on drinks while others throw massive fiestas in their parking lots with DJs, bands, and live entertainment.You’ll find a variety of such celebrations in our annual Cinco de Mayo guide, as well as a number of special concerts, festivals, and cultural events happening around the Valley from Friday, May 5, to Sunday, May 7.The musical legacy of influential Tejano superstar Selena will be celebrated on Saturday, May 6, in the casino’s showroom during the Selena Super Show. Expect to hear such signature Selena songs as “Cobarde,” “Como La Flor,” and “Amor Prohibido” during the 90-minute-long tribute show, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $35. Call 480-850-7777.The Arizona Diamondbacks will host a Cinco de Mayo postgame concert starring Chicos del 512: The Selena Experience on Friday, May 5, following their battle against the Washington Nationals, which starts at 6:40 p.m. Tickets start at $22. Special packages will allow fans to see the show from the field and include admission to the game. They’re available for $50 for bleacher seating and $70 for seats along the baseline. Call 602-514-8400.You can’t help but dance whenever the musicians of long-running local band Jaleo begin performing their colorful and electrifying blend of salsa, cumbia, merengue, bachata, bolero, cha cha, and Latin jazz. They’ll embrace this fact during their “Salsa vs. Cumbia Dance Night” on Friday, May 5, inside the Crescent’s main room. Jaleo will play tunes from both genres, which will likely get bodies moving. DJ D-Lo will also perform. The music starts at 8 p.m. and admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Call 602-716-2222.A trio of Latin-influenced bands from Tucson will make the trip up Interstate 10 for a special Cinco de Mayo show on Friday, May 5, at Wild Horse Pass. Critical darlings and “desert noir” rockers Calexico will headline with support from “indie mambo” ensemble Orkestra Mendoza — which mixes cumbia, ranchera, and psych into a potent sound — and bluesy/gothy Latin rock act Xixa. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $45 to $75. Call 800-946-4452.José Hernández has numerous claims to fame. The Mexican-born musician, composer, and vocalist has had music featured in films like Rango and Seabiscuit, arranged and produced recordings for Jose Feliciano, and been nominated for a Grammy Award. In 1981, Hernández formed the esteemed Mariachi Sol de México, which has brought its big, bold sound to venues around the world. The ensemble is scheduled to perform at Madison Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5. Tickets are $35 to $55. Call 602-664-7777.Latin indie band Y La Bamba performs an intoxicating mix of traditional Mexican music, folk rock, and dreamy pop with lyrics in both English and Spanish. Fronted by singer, songwriter, and guitarist Luz Elena Mendoza, they’ve released six critically lauded albums, including this year’s Lucha. Catch them in concert at Valley Bar on Friday, May 5. The 21-and-over show is at 7:30 p.m. and Isabeau opens. Tickets are $20 in advance and $22 at the door. Call 602-368-3121.Carmela y Más has been a staple of the Valley music scene for more than a decade. Led by vocalist Carmela Ramirez, the ensemble combines Latin jazz with salsa music and Afro-Cuban rhythms during their lively performances. Hear it for yourself when they take the stage at Westside Blues & Jazz at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Admission is $25 plus a two-drink minimum. Call 602-761-6816.ALAC will host its first-ever Cinco de Mayo Block Party from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 5. Highlights will include displays by local artists, game tables, a fashion show with Latino vendors, food trucks, poetry readings, and more. The live entertainment lineup will feature performances by the South Mountain Community College Mariachi Band, fire dancer Cora Quiroz, DJ Dunie, and others. Admission is free. Call 602-254-9817 for more details.It wouldn’t be Cinco De Mayo in the Valley without this annual block party in the streets of downtown Phoenix, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023. Just like its previous editions, this year’s event on Sunday, May 7, will offer a mix of live entertainment and activities, ranging from baile folklórico dancers and traditional mariachi musicians to high-flying lucha libre wrestling matches. The live music lineup will include sets by “Texican rock 'n' roll” trio Los Lonely Boys, Tejano artists Latin Breed, Chihuahua-born country music group Caballo Dorado, and funk band Lakeside. There will also be food and drinks, artists, and a vendor marketplace. Gates open at noon. General admission is $5 in person before 5 p.m., $10 thereafter, and free for kids 10 and under with a paid adult. VIP tickets are $40 and include exclusive access to the stage and a private bar while the "Exclusivo" package also features three complimentary drinks and four street tacos. Call 602-279-4669.This two-night block party will take over CityScape in downtown Phoenix and feature superstar electronic dance music DJs spinning bass house, dubstep, breaks, and other frenetic beats. Joyryde will headline on Friday, May 5, while Deorro will top the lineup on Saturday, May 6. Gates open at 5 p.m. each evening. Admission is $25 on Friday, $30 on Saturday, or $50 for a two-night pass.Brazillian-born DJ/producer duo Cat Dealers will perform during Anoche’s Cinco de Mayo blowout on Friday, May 5. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Call 480-500-5104.Arguably one of the most raucous Cinco celebrations in the Valley unfolds every year at Aunt Chilada’s. This year’s event on Friday, May 5, will feature a performance by the Guadalajara Dancers and music from the Aaron Nelson Project and the Chris Parker Project, as well as giveaways, food and drink specials, and appearances by the Corona girls all evening. Doors open at 11 a.m. Admission is free before 2 p.m., $15 to $20 thereafter. Proceeds benefit the McKenna Youth Foundation. Call 602-944-1286.Cobra Arcade Bar’s annual Cinco De Mayo party will offer hot spins from DJs Chris Villa, Javin, and Aja, as well as food trucks and drink specials. There’s no cover for the 21-and-over affair, which starts at 4 p.m. Call 602-595-5873.Cinco de Mayo is understandably a big deal at his Mexican beach bar-themed establishment. This year is no exception as their party on Friday, May 5, will have such over-the-top activities as a giant piñata, a Don Julio tequila ice luge, oversized yard games, fire breathers, and even a donkey that delivers beers to patrons. DJs will provide the soundtrack and Mexican Candy slushies and other special selections will be available for purchase in addition to regular menu items. Doors open at 11 a.m. and there’s a $5 cover after 4 p.m. Call 480-633-5525 for more info.The two-day Cinco de Chandler party on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, will feature bands, DJs, a giant dance floor, cerveza and tequila promos, giveaways, and plenty of street tacos. Children's activities like bounce houses, face painting, and piñata-making sessions will also be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 6. Doors open at 11 a.m. General admission is $25 for adults and includes a beer or margarita. VIP tickets are $80 and feature access to the Puro VIP Lounge, which includes a private bar, two drinks, a $15 food credit, a $10 Uber voucher, and more. Children 7 to 17 are $5 and kids 6 and under are free. Call 480-726-9654.Good Time Charli's Cinco party will include live cumbia and salsa music on the patio from Fire & Desire starting at 5 p.m., followed by a set from local rock band Turn It Up at 8 p.m. Food and drink specials will also be available throughout the evening. Call 480-556-1420.The Hot Chick’s “Nacho Average” Cinco de Mayo party on Friday, May 5, will include free arcade game tokens until 7 p.m. and live entertainment by local DJs. You can also score such food and drink specials as $9 High Noon Tequila cocktails, $10 shots of Codigo and Patrón, $10 El Jimador and Altos margaritas, and $10 fried chicken nachos. The party starts at noon. Call 480-550-7507.Aixa will host the Cinco de Mayo show and party on Friday, May 5, starting at 10 p.m. Come back on Saturday, May 6, for the Viva La Fiesta! Drag show beginning at 10 p.m. Cover is $7 both nights with after-hours dancing until 4 a.m. Call 602-254-0231.Get your game on at Level 1's Cinco de Mayo Block Party on Friday, May 5, which will feature analog distractions like cornhole and plenty of old-school arcade games. Food and drink specials include $5 house margaritas, $7 Mexican beers, $12 Coronaritas, and $3 tacos. Doors open at 11 a.m. The event is open to all ages until 5 p.m. Admission is free. Call 480-687-1192.The Cinco de Mayo festivities at Luckys on Friday, May 5, will include live music from local bands The UAPs at 6 p.m. and The Borrowers at 8 p.m. Expect food and drink special as well. No cover. Call 602-975-8156.House and techno producer Green Velvet will headline the “Cinco de Maya” pool party on Sunday, May 7, with an opening set from Rebuke. Gates open at noon and a dress code of beach club attire will be strictly enforced. Tickets are $43. Call 602-810-0167 for more information and to make VIP reservations.Rack up such food and drink deals as $8 Mexican Candy shots, $9 house margaritas, and $12 chips and dip on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6. Patrons can also bash a piñata for $1 per swing or dance to sounds being laid down by Lionel Ray and DJ B Novelli. Hours are from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Call 480-476-1035.Salt's three-day Cinco weekend kicks off on Friday, May 5, with live entertainment, photo ops, fire dancers, tequila samplings, and more. The 21-and-over festivities start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include a complimentary NÜTRL hard seltzer. Call 623-772-7282.The rooftop lounge at the Westin Tempe hotel will host Cinco de Mayo festivities on Friday, May 5, from 2 to 7 p.m. Partake in such menu specials as $5 street tacos, $16 carne asada nachos, $14 jalapeño hummus, and $17 beef anticucho. There will also be a DJ in the mix and drink deals like $5 Skysill passion fruit margaritas, $5 Espolon Tequila shots, and $5 Corona Premier. Call 480-968-8885.Boozy, no-frills fun awaits at Time Out’s Cinco de Mayo Party, which will have drink specials and sets by four local bands — The Dust Ups, Moonlight Magic, Tin Can Screamers, and Surfinis. If you’re feeling competitive, the dive bar’s pool tables are always available. The music starts at 7 p.m. and there’s no cover. Call 480-968-6491.DJ M2 and DJ Sir-Plus will be dropping hip-hop, R&B, neo-soul, dancehall jams, and classics during a special Cinco de Mayo edition of Groove Candy on Friday, May 5. Doors are at 8 p.m. Admission is $5 before 10 p.m., $10 thereafter, and $100 for table reservations. Call 602-283-5232.