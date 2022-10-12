Here's How You Can Attend the Gin Blossoms' Allison Road Avenue Dedication



It was 1992 when Tempe rockers the Gin Blossoms sang about Allison Road on their classic album, New Miserable Experience.



Now, a portion of Eighth Street in Tempe from Rural Road to Una Avenue is getting unofficially named Allison Road Avenue, and you can attend the ceremony.



The event will be held at 7 a.m. (yes, that's 7 in the morning) on Friday, October 14, at Four Peaks Brewing Co., 1340 East Eighth Street, Tempe. Members of the Gin Blossoms, Tempe Mayor Corey Booker, and members of the Tempe City Council will be in attendance.



Exhibit panels, photos, and band posters from Tempe History Museum's "Tempe Sound" exhibition will be on hand, and the public can snap photos with an oversized version of the Allison Road Avenue sign.



After the ceremony, attendees are welcome to stick around for an all-you-can-eat buffet at Four Peaks for $15.50, and/or purchase to-go bottles of the limited-edition Allison Road Avenue beer.



When the honor was announced in June, Gin Blossoms frontman Robin Wilson said, "Tempe is my home and heart forever. My recording studio was on Eighth Street inside Four Peaks Brewery for 20 years. There are no words for the intense pride I feel for this honor."