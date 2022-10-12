Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Events

Here's How You Can Attend the Gin Blossoms' Allison Road Avenue Dedication

October 12, 2022 8:50AM

Part of Eighth Street in Tempe will be unofficially named Allison Road Avenue from now on.
Part of Eighth Street in Tempe will be unofficially named Allison Road Avenue from now on. Gin Blossoms

It was 1992 when Tempe rockers the Gin Blossoms sang about Allison Road on their classic album, New Miserable Experience.

Now, a portion of Eighth Street in Tempe from Rural Road to Una Avenue is getting unofficially named Allison Road Avenue, and you can attend the ceremony.

The event will be held at 7 a.m. (yes, that's 7 in the morning) on Friday, October 14, at Four Peaks Brewing Co., 1340 East Eighth Street, Tempe. Members of the Gin Blossoms, Tempe Mayor Corey Booker, and members of the Tempe City Council will be in attendance.

Exhibit panels, photos, and band posters from Tempe History Museum's "Tempe Sound" exhibition will be on hand, and the public can snap photos with an oversized version of the Allison Road Avenue sign.

After the ceremony, attendees are welcome to stick around for an all-you-can-eat buffet at Four Peaks for $15.50, and/or purchase to-go bottles of the limited-edition Allison Road Avenue beer.

When the honor was announced in June, Gin Blossoms frontman Robin Wilson said, "Tempe is my home and heart forever. My recording studio was on Eighth Street inside Four Peaks Brewery for 20 years. There are no words for the intense pride I feel for this honor."
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 10.6.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation