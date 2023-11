Hootie & The Blowfish are coming to Phoenix next year. Here are the details

Another beloved '90s band has announced a concert tour: Hootie & The Blowfish revealed Monday morning that they'll be bringing the "Summer Camp With Trucks Tour" to venues across North America next summer.They'll stop at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on July 13. Supporting acts are Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.Next year is the 30th anniversary of "Cracked Rear View," the band's blockbuster album."Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” lead guitarist Mark Bryan said in the tour announcement. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!”Presale tickets are available beginning at noon Arizona time on Tuesday for the band's e-newsletter subscribers and for Citi cardmembers . The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Arizona time on the band's website The full list of tour dates is below:May 30, Dallas, Dos Equis PavilionMay 31, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMPJune 1, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreJune 6, Detroit, Pine Knob Music TheatreJune 7, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music CenterJune 8, Indianapolis, Ruoff Music CenterJune 13, Gilford, N.H., BankNH PavilionJune 14, Bangor, Maine, Maine Savings AmphitheatreJune 15, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Broadview Stage at SPACJune 21, Boston, Fenway ParkJune 27, Bethel, N.Y., Bethel Woods Center for the ArtsJune 28, Hershey, Pa., Hersheypark StadiumJune 29, Burgettstown, Pa., The Pavilion at Star LakeJuly 10, Denver, Fiddler’s Green AmphitheatreJuly 11, Salt Lake City, USANA AmphitheatreJuly 16, Anaheim, Calif., Honda CenterJuly 17, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline AmphitheatreJuly 19, Portland, Ore., RV Inn Style Resorts AmphitheaterJuly 20, Seattle, White River AmphitheatreJuly 26, Birmingham, Ala., Oak Mountain AmphitheatreJuly 27, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone ArenaAug. 1, Hartford, Conn., The XFINITY TheatreAug. 2, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts CenterAug. 3, Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post PavilionAug. 8, Somerset, Wis., Somerset AmphitheaterAug. 9, Chicago, Credit Union 1 AmphitheatreAug. 10, East Troy, Wis., Alpine Valley Music TheatreAug. 15, Cleveland, Blossom Music CenterAug. 16, Philadelphia, Freedom Mortgage PavilionAug. 17, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube LiveAug. 29, Columbia, S.C., Colonial Life ArenaSept. 5, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterSept. 6, Syracuse, N.Y., Empower FCU Amphitheater at LakeviewSept. 7, Toronto, Budweiser StageSept. 12, Knoxville, Tenn., Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City CenterSept. 13, Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekSept. 14, Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans AmphitheaterSept. 19, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music PavilionSept. 20, Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank AmphitheatreSept. 26, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreSept. 27, Jacksonville, Fla., VyStar Veterans Memorial ArenaSept. 28, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre