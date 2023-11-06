 Hootie & The Blowfish will play a Phoenix concert in 2024 | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Concerts

Hootie & The Blowfish are coming to Phoenix next year. Here are the details

The "Summer Camp With Trucks Tour" also includes Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.
November 6, 2023
Hootie & The Blowfish will tour North American next summer.
Hootie & The Blowfish will tour North American next summer. Todd Chris Owyoung
Share this:

Another beloved '90s band has announced a concert tour: Hootie & The Blowfish revealed Monday morning that they'll be bringing the "Summer Camp With Trucks Tour" to venues across North America next summer.

They'll stop at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on July 13. Supporting acts are Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

Next year is the 30th anniversary of "Cracked Rear View," the band's blockbuster album.

"Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” lead guitarist Mark Bryan said in the tour announcement. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!”

Presale tickets are available beginning at noon Arizona time on Tuesday for the band's e-newsletter subscribers and for Citi cardmembers. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Arizona time on the band's website.

The full list of tour dates is below:

May 30, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
May 31, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMP
June 1, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 6, Detroit, Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 7, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center
June 8, Indianapolis, Ruoff Music Center
June 13, Gilford, N.H., BankNH Pavilion
June 14, Bangor, Maine, Maine Savings Amphitheatre
June 15, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Broadview Stage at SPAC
June 21, Boston, Fenway Park
June 27, Bethel, N.Y., Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 28, Hershey, Pa., Hersheypark Stadium
June 29, Burgettstown, Pa., The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 10, Denver, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 11, Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre
July 13, Phoenix, Footprint Center
July 16, Anaheim, Calif., Honda Center
July 17, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 19, Portland, Ore., RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 20, Seattle, White River Amphitheatre
July 26, Birmingham, Ala., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 27, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 1, Hartford, Conn., The XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 2, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 3, Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 8, Somerset, Wis., Somerset Amphitheater
Aug. 9, Chicago, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 10, East Troy, Wis., Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Aug. 15, Cleveland, Blossom Music Center
Aug. 16, Philadelphia, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 17, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 29, Columbia, S.C., Colonial Life Arena
Sept. 5, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 6, Syracuse, N.Y., Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 7, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
Sept. 12, Knoxville, Tenn., Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Sept. 13, Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 14, Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 19, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 20, Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 26, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 27, Jacksonville, Fla., VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept. 28, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

Green Day are coming to Phoenix in 2024. How to get tickets

Concerts

Green Day are coming to Phoenix in 2024. How to get tickets

By Jennifer Goldberg
Chappell Roan, Diplo and the best concerts in Phoenix this weekend

Things to Do

Chappell Roan, Diplo and the best concerts in Phoenix this weekend

By Benjamin Leatherman and Ashley Naftule
Doja Cat, Lauryn Hill and Phoenix’s biggest concerts in November

Things to Do

Doja Cat, Lauryn Hill and Phoenix’s biggest concerts in November

By Benjamin Leatherman
Hot new music festival Luna Del Lago draws concertgoers to the northwest Valley

Festivals

Hot new music festival Luna Del Lago draws concertgoers to the northwest Valley

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation