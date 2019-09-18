Injury Reserve Announce Phoenix Date

Injury Reserve are coming home to Phoenix.

As Phoenix New Times predicted four months ago (well, not exactly, but we're still putting this in our win column), the hip-hop trio (Ritchie with a T, Stepa J. Groggs, and Parker Corey) from Tempe will be playing The Van Buren, located at 401 West Van Buren Street, on Friday, December 27. General admission tickets are $22 and are available via Ticketweb.

Since opening for Vic Mensa at Sun Devil Stadium in IFebruary, Injury Reserve, now based in California, have been touring worldwide in support of their 2019 self-titled album, which came out on Loma Vista Recordings in May. We're fans (obviously).

They come to downtown Phoenix as headliners with great supporting lineup, including local rockers Pro Teens, Tony Velour, Lil Qwerty, Dovi, Gasol, and Separate Ways.

For more details, check out The Van Buren's website.