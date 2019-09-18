Injury Reserve Announce Phoenix Date

Injury Reserve
As Phoenix New Times predicted four months ago (well, not exactly, but we're still putting this in our win column), the hip-hop trio (Ritchie with a T, Stepa J. Groggs, and Parker Corey) from Tempe will be playing The Van Buren, located at 401 West Van Buren Street, on Friday, December 27. General admission tickets are $22 and are available via Ticketweb.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Since opening for Vic Mensa at Sun Devil Stadium in IFebruary, Injury Reserve, now based in California, have been touring worldwide in support of their 2019 self-titled album, which came out on Loma Vista Recordings in May. We're fans (obviously).
They come to downtown Phoenix as headliners with
For more details, check out The Van Buren's website.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!