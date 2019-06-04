 


The cover of Injury Reserve.
The cover of Injury Reserve.
Loma Vista Recordings

Are Injury Reserve Coming Back to Phoenix on Tour? An Investigation

Douglas Markowitz | June 4, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

On Monday, Arizona-bred hip-hop group Injury Reserve announced a massive world tour with one glaring omission: no Phoenix show.

The Phoenix band recorded their recently released, self-titled debut album in Flagstaff last year but are currently based in Los Angeles. They will begin their tour this week in New Zealand and play Australia and Tokyo before crisscrossing North America and flying over to Europe. Of the 24 dates in the U.S. and Canada, not a one takes place in the 48th State.

Now, we know what you might be thinking: "Those traitors! They forgot where they came from! Motherfuckers move to L.A. and start acting brand new!" But wait. What's that at the bottom of their tour poster?

Screenshot: Douglas Markowitz

A scrawled-out date, perhaps? Enhance....

Douglas Markowitz

Bingo.

Based on this extremely scientific deduction technique, it seems that IR will be coming back to Phoenix before the year is out, and will announce the show officially in no time. How could we ever doubt our good rap boys?

Injury Reserve were last in the Valley in February, opening for Vic Mensa at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Their last headlining show in Phoenix was last year at Crescent Ballroom. The band's album has been getting mixed reviews. We at Phoenix New Times enjoyed it quite a bit, for what it's worth, although other reviewers haven't been quite so favorable.

 
Douglas Markowitz is Phoenix New Times' culture editor. Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before graduating with honors from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in communications. He began writing for Miami New Times while in college and served as their music and arts editorial intern in 2017. He moved to Phoenix in July 2018.

