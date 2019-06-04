Are Injury Reserve Coming Back to Phoenix on Tour? An Investigation

On Monday, Arizona-bred hip-hop group Injury Reserve announced a massive world tour with one glaring omission: no Phoenix show.

The Phoenix band recorded their recently released, self-titled debut album in Flagstaff last year but are currently based in Los Angeles. They will begin their tour this week in New Zealand and play Australia and Tokyo before crisscrossing North America and flying over to Europe. Of the 24 dates in the U.S. and Canada, not a one takes place in the 48th State.

INJURY RESERVE WORLD TOUR. US/EUROPE TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY. AUSTRALIA/NZ/JAPAN RUN STARTS THIS THURSDAY IN CHRISTCHURCH. pic.twitter.com/iz3B9M6QZf — INJURY RESERVE (@InjuryReserve) June 3, 2019

Now, we know what you might be thinking: "Those traitors! They forgot where they came from! Motherfuckers move to L.A. and start acting brand new!" But wait. What's that at the bottom of their tour poster?

Screenshot: Douglas Markowitz

A scrawled-out date, perhaps? Enhance....

EXPAND Douglas Markowitz

Bingo.

Based on this extremely scientific deduction technique, it seems that IR will be coming back to Phoenix before the year is out, and will announce the show officially in no time. How could we ever doubt our good rap boys?

Injury Reserve were last in the Valley in February, opening for Vic Mensa at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Their last headlining show in Phoenix was last year at Crescent Ballroom. The band's album has been getting mixed reviews. We at Phoenix New Times enjoyed it quite a bit, for what it's worth, although other reviewers haven't been quite so favorable.