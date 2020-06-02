 
Jason Derulo is showing the Sun Devils some love.EXPAND
Jason Derulo is showing the Sun Devils some love.
Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo Is Giving a Virtual Concert for the ASU Community

Jennifer Goldberg | June 2, 2020 | 7:00am
We've all been missing concerts this spring, but if you're a member of the Arizona State University community, there's a special show coming this week just for you.

Jason Derulo will kick off ASU's Summer Concert Series, "Live from ASU," with a show from 6 to 7 p.m. this Thursday, June 4.

Derulo is the multiplatinum singer/songwriter behind hits like "Whatcha Say," "Trumpets," and "Talk Dirty," all of which are good bets to be on the setlist. (We're guessing Derulo won't do "The Rum Tum Tugger." Well, we hope he doesn't.)

To watch the concert, you have to have an ASURITE ID, which means the "attendees" are limited to ASU students, recent alumni, faculty, and staff. Log on at the ASU for You webpage, and you're good to go. After the concert, Derulo will host a Q&A session; questions can be submitted now by using the hashtag #ASULiveJason for an opportunity to ask him a question.

“The live concert experience is part of being together – and now we will be together in new ways with technology and innovation,” Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, ASU vice president for cultural affairs, says in a press release. “We want to bring memorable experiences with lots of energy and fun and a great way to welcome new students."

ASU will announce additional entries in the "Live From ASU" concert series later in the summer.

 
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

