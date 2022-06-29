Support Us

Jimmy Eat World and The Maine Are Teaming Up for a Big Phoenix Concert

June 29, 2022 11:22AM

Jimmy Eat World.
Jimmy Eat World. Steve Thrasher


Alt-rock outfits Jimmy Eat World and The Maine are arguably two of the biggest acts to come out of Phoenix in the last several decades.

And they just announced a co-headlining, one-night-only show.

The two bands will play at Arizona Federal Theatre in downtown Phoenix on Friday, October 28. Supporting acts are Thursday, PVRIS, and up-and-coming local singer-songwriter Sydney Sprague.

Jimmy Eat World hails from Mesa and will be celebrating its 30th anniversary next year. The Maine comes from Tempe and just passed its 15th birthday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. Visit Ticketmaster for more details.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Phoenix New Times 6.23.2022

