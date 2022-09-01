Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Johnny Depp Will Join Jeff Beck at His November Concert in Phoenix

September 1, 2022 4:10PM

Johnny Depp, left, and Jeff Beck are hitting the stage at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix on Tuesday, November 1.
Johnny Depp, left, and Jeff Beck are hitting the stage at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix on Tuesday, November 1. Celebrity Theatre


Jeff Beck will have a very special onstage guest when he takes the stage at Celebrity Theatre on Tuesday, November 1: actor and musician Johnny Depp.

The announcement was made yesterday that Depp, who collaborated with Beck on their latest album, 18, will join him for much of his North American tour. (The rest of the musical lineup will include Beck's current band: bassist Rhonda Smith, drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Robert Stevenson.)

Beck and Depp, who met in 2016, released 18 in July. It debuted at No. 10 on both the Billboard Top Albums and Top Current Albums charts, marking the first top 10 for both Beck and Depp on the 31-year-old Top Album Sales chart.

Tickets are $45 to $179 on the Celebrity Theatre website. Celebrity Theatre is located at 440 North 32nd Street.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 9.1.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation