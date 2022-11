Joy to the Polls Is Bringing DJs and Music to Metro Phoenix Ballot Boxes

Waiting in line to vote can be tedious and time-consuming. But one national organization is trying to make the experience better, and they'll be in metro Phoenix today, Tuesday, November 8.Joy to the Polls is a nonpartisan group that sends DJs out to cities around the country during elections. The artists set up camp at polling sites around town for short sets of music."Joy to the Polls launched in 2020 to organize notable artists with the purpose of bringing excited energy to the act of voting," says organizer Ginny Suss. "There is so much drop-off for midterm elections and we want to encourage everyone to head out to the polls and make their voice heard."The organization keeps the exact schedule secret to make the musical appearances a fun surprise, but a glance at the lineup shows that DJ sets will happen at sites in Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. tonight.Participating DJs in Phoenix include J-Me Lee, DJ Tranzo, and Zima Blue. The Funky Latina will be hosting.Other cities that are getting Joy to the Polls DJ sets are Philadelphia and Atlanta. Famous MCs Questlove and DJ Jazzy Jeff will be taking part in Philadelphia.For more information, visit Joy to the Polls on Instagram