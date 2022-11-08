Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Politics

Joy to the Polls Is Bringing DJs and Music to Metro Phoenix Ballot Boxes

November 8, 2022 7:32AM

Piano Piano!/CC BY 2.0/Flickr

Waiting in line to vote can be tedious and time-consuming. But one national organization is trying to make the experience better, and they'll be in metro Phoenix today, Tuesday, November 8.

Joy to the Polls is a nonpartisan group that sends DJs out to cities around the country during elections. The artists set up camp at polling sites around town for short sets of music.

"Joy to the Polls launched in 2020 to organize notable artists with the purpose of bringing excited energy to the act of voting," says organizer Ginny Suss. "There is so much drop-off for midterm elections and we want to encourage everyone to head out to the polls and make their voice heard."

The organization keeps the exact schedule secret to make the musical appearances a fun surprise, but a glance at the lineup shows that DJ sets will happen at sites in Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. tonight.

Participating DJs in Phoenix include J-Me Lee, DJ Tranzo, and Zima Blue. The Funky Latina will be hosting.

Other cities that are getting Joy to the Polls DJ sets are Philadelphia and Atlanta. Famous MCs Questlove and DJ Jazzy Jeff will be taking part in Philadelphia.

For more information, visit Joy to the Polls on Instagram.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 11.3.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation