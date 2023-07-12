Junior H announced a 2023 tour. Here’s when he’s coming to Phoenix

Renowned Mexican musician Junior H announced a 19-city tour Tuesday.
The Sad Boyz tour kicks off on Aug. 11 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will make a Phoenix stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Aug. 26.
"With over 21 million listeners on Spotify and more than 1 billion views on YouTube, Junior H is a leading light in contemporary regional Mexican music," tour co-promoter Live Nation said in a press release. "With songs like 'Fin De Semana,' 'El Hijo Mayor,' 'El Azul,' 'Ella' and 'El Tsurito' becoming defining anthems of the corrido tumbado movement, Junior H has become an icon of the genre through his charismatic voice and trap-infused sierreño style which he has been perfecting since his arrival in 2019."
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.
The full list of tour dates is below:
• Friday, Aug.11: Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
• Friday, Aug. 18: Miami, FPL Solar Amphitheatre
• Friday, Aug. 25: Las Vegas, Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
• Saturday, Aug. 26: Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
• Friday, Sep. 8: Fresno, Calif., Save Mart Center at Fresno State
• Saturday, Sep. 16: San Jose, Calif., SAP Center
• Friday, Sep. 22: Tuscaloosa, Ala., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
• Saturday, Sep. 23: Duluth, Ga., Gas South Arena
• Friday, Sep. 29: Kent, Wash., Accesso ShoWare Center
• Saturday, Sep. 30: Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
• Friday, Oct. 6: San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
• Sunday, Oct. 8: Anaheim, Calif., Honda Center
• Friday, Oct. 13: Rosemont, Ill., Allstate Arena
• Sunday, Oct. 15: Brooklyn, N.Y., Kings Theatre
• Friday, Oct. 20: El Paso, Texas, UTEP Don Haskins Center
• Friday, Nov. 3: Hidalgo, Texas, Payne Arena
• Saturday, Nov. 4: Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
• Sunday, Nov. 5: San Antonio, Freeman Coliseum
• Friday, Nov. 10: Houston, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land