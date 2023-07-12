Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Junior H announced a 2023 tour. Here’s when he’s coming to Phoenix

July 12, 2023 10:28AM

Live Nation
Renowned Mexican musician Junior H announced a 19-city tour Tuesday.

The Sad Boyz tour kicks off on Aug. 11 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will make a Phoenix stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Aug. 26.

"With over 21 million listeners on Spotify and more than 1 billion views on YouTube, Junior H is a leading light in contemporary regional Mexican music," tour co-promoter Live Nation said in a press release. "With songs like 'Fin De Semana,' 'El Hijo Mayor,' 'El Azul,' 'Ella' and 'El Tsurito' becoming defining anthems of the corrido tumbado movement, Junior H has become an icon of the genre through his charismatic voice and trap-infused sierreño style which he has been perfecting since his arrival in 2019."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.

The full list of tour dates is below:

• Friday, Aug.11: Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
• Friday, Aug. 18: Miami, FPL Solar Amphitheatre
• Friday, Aug. 25: Las Vegas, Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
• Saturday, Aug. 26: Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
• Friday, Sep. 8: Fresno, Calif., Save Mart Center at Fresno State
• Saturday, Sep. 16: San Jose, Calif., SAP Center
• Friday, Sep. 22: Tuscaloosa, Ala., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
• Saturday, Sep. 23: Duluth, Ga., Gas South Arena
• Friday, Sep. 29: Kent, Wash., Accesso ShoWare Center
• Saturday, Sep. 30: Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
• Friday, Oct. 6: San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
• Sunday, Oct. 8: Anaheim, Calif., Honda Center
• Friday, Oct. 13: Rosemont, Ill., Allstate Arena
• Sunday, Oct. 15: Brooklyn, N.Y., Kings Theatre
• Friday, Oct. 20: El Paso, Texas, UTEP Don Haskins Center
• Friday, Nov. 3: Hidalgo, Texas, Payne Arena
• Saturday, Nov. 4: Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
• Sunday, Nov. 5: San Antonio, Freeman Coliseum
• Friday, Nov. 10: Houston, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
710 Guide

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation