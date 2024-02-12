Kenny Chesney’s 2024 tour to stop in Phoenix. Here’s when

Country music legend Kenny Chesney has a new date on his "The Sun Goes Down Tour," and it's right here in the Valley.
He announced Monday morning that he'll play Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on July 24.
Chesney's tour originally included only stadium shows, but, as he said the announcement, he enjoys the intimacy of shows at smaller venues.
“It takes a lot of work to put together a stadium-sized show, and that’s actually part of the fun. But you can get so busy with all the details that go into a stadium show, it captures your focus ... and then you look up, and you realize that there’s also this thing that’s smaller and more intimate, and you want that, too," he said. “There is nothing like being out on the lawn with your friends, or even under the pavilion, on a clear night hearing the music and just being in the moment. You can do some things in that environment you can’t at a stadium. It’s less production, less massive, but there’s a real sense of connection that is undeniable.”
Presales begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and the general on-sale starts at 9 a.m. on Friday.