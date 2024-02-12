 Kenny Chesney’s 2024 tour to stop in Phoenix: date, venue, tickets | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Just Announced

Kenny Chesney’s 2024 tour to stop in Phoenix. Here’s when

The country superstar just added a Phoenix stop to his "The Sun Goes Down Tour."
February 12, 2024
Kenny Chesney sang to a crowd of 48,424 at Chase Field in 2018.
Kenny Chesney sang to a crowd of 48,424 at Chase Field in 2018. Leavitt Wells
Share this:
Country music legend Kenny Chesney has a new date on his "The Sun Goes Down Tour," and it's right here in the Valley.

He announced Monday morning that he'll play Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on July 24.

Chesney's tour originally included only stadium shows, but, as he said the announcement, he enjoys the intimacy of shows at smaller venues.

“It takes a lot of work to put together a stadium-sized show, and that’s actually part of the fun. But you can get so busy with all the details that go into a stadium show, it captures your focus ... and then you look up, and you realize that there’s also this thing that’s smaller and more intimate, and you want that, too," he said. “There is nothing like being out on the lawn with your friends, or even under the pavilion, on a clear night hearing the music and just being in the moment. You can do some things in that environment you can’t at a stadium. It’s less production, less massive, but there’s a real sense of connection that is undeniable.”

Presales begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and the general on-sale starts at 9 a.m. on Friday.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

Shop vinyl from stores all over Phoenix at the new Cactus Music Market

Shopping

Shop vinyl from stores all over Phoenix at the new Cactus Music Market

By Jennifer Goldberg
Usher to bring Super Bowl halftime show vibes to Phoenix in November

Music News

Usher to bring Super Bowl halftime show vibes to Phoenix in November

By Emily Ferguson
11 rock stars who allegedly slept with underage girls

Lists

11 rock stars who allegedly slept with underage girls

By David Accomazzo
16 photos of Dry River Yacht Club, Wyves and Banana Gun at Crescent Ballroom

Photos

16 photos of Dry River Yacht Club, Wyves and Banana Gun at Crescent Ballroom

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation