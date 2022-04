Lil Nas X Is Coming to Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix

Rap superstar Lil Nas X just announced the Long Live Montero tour, and there's a Phoenix date on the schedule.He'll appear on Friday, October 21, at Arizona Federal Theatre.The tour will be the first ever to offer a presale with Cash App. From 10 a.m. local time Wednesday, April 27, through 10 p.m. Thursday, April 28, new and existing Cash App Cash Card holders can purchase tickets by using the first nine numbers of their Cash Card on Ticketmaster and completing the purchase using their Cash Card. New users can download Cash App and sign up for a free Cash Card at cash.app Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, April 29. You can see the promo video below:This will be the first time Lil Nas X will perform in the Valley; back in 2019, he was scheduled to appear at the Sandbox Music Festival in Mesa but canceled just a couple of days before the show.The full list of North American tour dates is below:Tue Sep 06 - Detroit, MI - The FillmoreSat Sep 10 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon BallroomThu Sep 15 - Toronto, ON - HISTORYSun Sep 18 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at FenwayTue Sep 20 - New York, NY - Radio City Music HallThu Sep 22 - Philadelphia, PA - The MetSun Sep 25 - Washington, DC - The AnthemTue Sep 27 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola RoxySat Oct 01 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal AuditoriumMon Oct 03 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock LiveTue Oct 04 - Miami, FL - James L Knight CenterTue Oct 18 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube TheaterFri Oct 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal TheatreSun Oct 23 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium