Lil Nas X Is Coming to Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix

Rap superstar Lil Nas X just announced the Long Live Montero tour, and there's a Phoenix date on the schedule.
He'll appear on Friday, October 21, at Arizona Federal Theatre.
The tour will be the first ever to offer a presale with Cash App. From 10 a.m. local time Wednesday, April 27, through 10 p.m. Thursday, April 28, new and existing Cash App Cash Card holders can purchase tickets by using the first nine numbers of their Cash Card on Ticketmaster and completing the purchase using their Cash Card. New users can download Cash App and sign up for a free Cash Card at cash.app.
Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, April 29. You can see the promo video below:
This will be the first time Lil Nas X will perform in the Valley; back in 2019, he was scheduled to appear at the Sandbox Music Festival in Mesa but canceled just a couple of days before the show.
The full list of North American tour dates is below:
Tue Sep 06 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
Sat Sep 10 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Thu Sep 15 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Sun Sep 18 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue Sep 20 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
Thu Sep 22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Sun Sep 25 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Tue Sep 27 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Oct 01 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Mon Oct 03 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
Tue Oct 04 - Miami, FL - James L Knight Center
Tue Oct 18 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
Fri Oct 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
Sun Oct 23 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
