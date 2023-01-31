Support Us

Lil Wayne Will Play a Concert at The Van Buren in Phoenix This Spring

January 31, 2023 8:26AM

Live Nation

It seems like we can't go more than a day or two without a big 2023 concert announcement.

Today's big news is that Lil Wayne will embark on the Welcome to Tha Carter tour starting in April, and there's a Phoenix date. He'll take the stage at The Van Buren on Tuesday, May 9. The Van Buren only holds about 1,800 attendees, making it an intimate venue to see such a popular artist.

The tour announcement came ahead of The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective pre-Grammy event, where Lil Wayne will receive the Global Impact Award for his personal and professional achievements in the industry.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 3 on the Lil Wayne website.

See the full list of concert dates below:

Tue Apr 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis
Thu Apr 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena*
Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena*
Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius
Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit
Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues
Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater
Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle
Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City
Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory
Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues
Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena*
Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues
Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues
Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA
Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic
Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
