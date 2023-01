Lil Wayne Will Play a Concert at The Van Buren in Phoenix This Spring

It seems like we can't go more than a day or two without a big 2023 concert announcement.Today's big news is that Lil Wayne will embark on the Welcome to Tha Carter tour starting in April, and there's a Phoenix date. He'll take the stage at The Van Buren on Tuesday, May 9. The Van Buren only holds about 1,800 attendees, making it an intimate venue to see such a popular artist.The tour announcement came ahead of The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective pre-Grammy event, where Lil Wayne will receive the Global Impact Award for his personal and professional achievements in the industry.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 3 on the Lil Wayne website See the full list of concert dates below:Tue Apr 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore MinneapolisThu Apr 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena*Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena*Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The SylveeSun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — RadiusTue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore DetroitWed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORYThu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of BluesSun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo TheaterMon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore PhiladelphiaTue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver SpringThu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore CharlotteFri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The RitzSat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — TabernacleMon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron CityWed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The FactoryThu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music WorksFri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of BluesSun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena*Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of BluesWed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of BluesThu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek AmphitheaterSat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The ComplexSun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore AuditoriumWed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMAFri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The MasonicSat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern