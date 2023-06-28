Navigation
Madonna’s Phoenix concert postponed after singer’s health emergency

June 28, 2023 1:36PM

The Material Girl is visiting Phoenix this summer. Ricardo Gomes
Madonna's manager announced Wednesday on social media that the singer's worldwide Celebration Tour has been postponed after the singer suffered a medical emergency.

This includes her July 22 performance at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU,” Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

According to Page Six, the 64-year-old singer was found unresponsive over the weekend and rushed to a New York City hospital.

There is no information yet on when or if Madonna's Celebration Tour dates will be rescheduled, or if the setback will affect her second Phoenix concert date, which is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2024.
Jennifer Goldberg
