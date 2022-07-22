Marcus Mumford Is Bringing His Solo Show to The Van Buren in Phoenix

Marcus Mumford, frontman of the eponymous Mumford & Sons, announced last week that his first solo album, (self-titled), will drop on Friday, September 16. And today, we learned that he'll be embarking on a tour this fall to promote it, including a Phoenix concert.
Mumford will play The Van Buren in downtown Phoenix on Thursday, October 7. Danielle Ponder is the supporting act.
Tickets go on sale for members of The Seated Fan Club at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Tuesday, July 26, on the Marcus Mumford website. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 29, at 10 a.m. local time on the Live Nation website.
Mumford released a video for the first single off the upcoming album, "Cannibal," earlier this week. It was directed by legendary moviemaker (and former Phoenix resident) Steven Spielberg on a cellphone. Check it out here:
Here's the full list of dates for the 2022 Marcus Mumford North American tour:
9/19 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre
9/20 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
9/24 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival
9/26 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre
9/27 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium
9/30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
10/4 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theatre
10/6 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia
10/7 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
10/9 Austin, TX ACL Fest
10/10 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
10/11 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre
10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater
10/16 Austin, TX ACL Fest
10/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre
10/20 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater
10/21 Madison, WI The Sylvee
10/22 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre
10/24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
10/25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
10/26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre
10/28 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
10/29 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
10/30 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
11/1 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/2 Washington, DC The Anthem
11/3 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
11/5 Portland, ME State Theater
11/7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
11/8 Boston, MA Wang Theatre – Boch Center
11/10 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
