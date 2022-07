Marcus Mumford Is Bringing His Solo Show to The Van Buren in Phoenix

Marcus Mumford, frontman of the eponymous Mumford & Sons, announced last week that his first solo album,, will drop on Friday, September 16. And today, we learned that he'll be embarking on a tour this fall to promote it, including a Phoenix concert.Mumford will play The Van Buren in downtown Phoenix on Thursday, October 7. Danielle Ponder is the supporting act.Tickets go on sale for members of The Seated Fan Club at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Tuesday, July 26, on the Marcus Mumford website . Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 29, at 10 a.m. local time on the Live Nation website Mumford released a video for the first single off the upcoming album, "Cannibal," earlier this week. It was directed by legendary moviemaker (and former Phoenix resident) Steven Spielberg on a cellphone. Check it out here:Here's the full list of dates for the 2022 Marcus Mumford North American tour:9/19 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre9/20 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre9/24 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival9/26 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre9/27 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium9/30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern10/4 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theatre10/6 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia10/7 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren10/9 Austin, TX ACL Fest10/10 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall10/11 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater10/16 Austin, TX ACL Fest10/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre10/20 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater10/21 Madison, WI The Sylvee10/22 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre10/24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre10/25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit10/26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre10/28 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center10/29 Atlanta, GA The Eastern10/30 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium11/1 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium11/2 Washington, DC The Anthem11/3 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia11/5 Portland, ME State Theater11/7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre11/8 Boston, MA Wang Theatre – Boch Center11/10 Toronto, ON Massey Hall