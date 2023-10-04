Maynard James Keenan adds a second Phoenix birthday concert in 2024

Tickets for a 60th birthday concert in Phoenix in honor of musician Maynard James Keenan sold out almost immediately a few weeks ago. In response, a second Valley show was added, and tickets are still available.
The Sessanta tour was inspired by the Cinquanta concert, a 2014 show in Los Angeles for Keenan's 50th birthday.
This time, Keenan bands Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, along with Primus, will share band members on a limited-engagement tour.
The original April 17, 2024, date is sold out, but tickets for the recently added April 16 show are still available. Both concerts will be held at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
“It took some massaging, and some long days in rehearsal, but we managed to seamlessly pull off this three-song rotation at Cinquanta, my 50th birthday shows, at The Greek Theatre in 2014,” Keenan said in a press release. “Bands aren’t used to simultaneously sharing the stage with other bands, but if anyone can do it, it’s Primus, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer.”