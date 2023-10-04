 Maynard James Keenan adds second 2024 Phoenix birthday concert date | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Concerts

Maynard James Keenan adds a second Phoenix birthday concert in 2024

Due to overwhelming demand, there will be a second Sessanta tour date in Phoenix next spring.
October 4, 2023
A Perfect Circle
A Perfect Circle Paul Harris
Share this:
Tickets for a 60th birthday concert in Phoenix in honor of musician Maynard James Keenan sold out almost immediately a few weeks ago. In response, a second Valley show was added, and tickets are still available.

The Sessanta tour was inspired by the Cinquanta concert, a 2014 show in Los Angeles for Keenan's 50th birthday.

This time, Keenan bands Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, along with Primus, will share band members on a limited-engagement tour.

The original April 17, 2024, date is sold out, but tickets for the recently added April 16 show are still available. Both concerts will be held at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

“It took some massaging, and some long days in rehearsal, but we managed to seamlessly pull off this three-song rotation at Cinquanta, my 50th birthday shows, at The Greek Theatre in 2014,” Keenan said in a press release. “Bands aren’t used to simultaneously sharing the stage with other bands, but if anyone can do it, it’s Primus, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer.”
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

Punk rockers Overstand are set to take over Phoenix

Punk & Hardcore

Punk rockers Overstand are set to take over Phoenix

By Tom Reardon
Guns N' Roses, Pink and the biggest concerts in Phoenix this October

Things to Do

Guns N' Roses, Pink and the biggest concerts in Phoenix this October

By Benjamin Leatherman, Ashley Naftule, Amy Young and Glenn BurnSilver
Steve Kilbey of The Church puts the ‘pro’ in prolific

Rock

Steve Kilbey of The Church puts the ‘pro’ in prolific

By Tom Reardon
Foo Fighters, Wilco and the best concerts in Phoenix this week

Things to Do

Foo Fighters, Wilco and the best concerts in Phoenix this week

By Benjamin Leatherman, Ashley Naftule and Lauren Wise
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation