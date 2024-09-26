Maynard James Keenan announces 2025 leg of Sessanta tour

The Sessanta tour, intended to celebrate Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday, saw the Tool frontman embark earlier this year on a series of concert dates with his other bands A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, along with jam band legend Primus.
And although Keenan isn't turning 60 again next year, the trio of bands will take Sessanta on the road anyway.
“The Sessanta run was by far the most fun and delicious extended birthday party I’ve ever had thanks to all of the attendees and the master musicianship of Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle,” Keenan said in the tour announcement. “No comparison. Decided we need to share this with people who missed the first round in places we couldn’t get to. Strap in.”
Since the tour stayed two nights at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on April 16 and 17, we're not getting another local show this time around. But considering how awesome it was, you may want to take a trip to see it in person.
Tickets are now on sale for all dates. The full list of tour dates is below. And for local concert information, see the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
April 24, Palm Springs, Calif., Acrisure Arena
April 25, Las Vegas, PH Live at Planet Hollywood
April 27, Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta Amphitheater
April 29, San Antonio, Freeman Coliseum
May 1, Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center
May 2, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMP
May 4, Huntsville, Ala., The Orion Amphitheater
May 6, Hollywood, Fla., Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
May 8, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 10, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
May 11, Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
May 14, Manchester, N.H., SNHU Arena
May 15, Philadelphia, TD Pavilion at The Mann Center
May 17, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
May 18, Fairfax, Va., EagleBank Arena
May 20, Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center
May 22, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
May 24, Indianapolis, Ruoff Music Center
May 25, Cleveland, Blossom Music Center
May 28, Grand Rapids, Mich., Van Andel Arena
May 29, St. Louis, Mo., Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 31, Milwaukee, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
June 1, St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center
June 3, Omaha, Neb., Baxter Arena
June 6, Portland, Ore., RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 7, Auburn, Wash., White River Amphitheatre