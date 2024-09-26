 Maynard James Keenan announces Sessanta tour 2025 leg | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Maynard James Keenan announces 2025 leg of Sessanta tour

Keenan's birthday tour was so much fun, he's doing it again next year.
September 26, 2024
"That's how you turn 60, motherfuckers," Keenan said at the April 16 Sessanta concert in Phoenix.
"That's how you turn 60, motherfuckers," Keenan said at the April 16 Sessanta concert in Phoenix. Jim Louvau
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Sessanta tour, intended to celebrate Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday, saw the Tool frontman embark earlier this year on a series of concert dates with his other bands A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, along with jam band legend Primus.

And although Keenan isn't turning 60 again next year, the trio of bands will take Sessanta on the road anyway.

“The Sessanta run was by far the most fun and delicious extended birthday party I’ve ever had thanks to all of the attendees and the master musicianship of Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle,” Keenan said in the tour announcement. “No comparison. Decided we need to share this with people who missed the first round in places we couldn’t get to. Strap in.”

Since the tour stayed two nights at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on April 16 and 17, we're not getting another local show this time around. But considering how awesome it was, you may want to take a trip to see it in person.
click to enlarge
Billy Howerdel of A Perfect Circle performs during Sessanta on April 16.
Jim Louvau

Tickets are now on sale for all dates. The full list of tour dates is below. And for local concert information, see the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.


April 24, Palm Springs, Calif., Acrisure Arena
April 25, Las Vegas, PH Live at Planet Hollywood
April 27, Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta Amphitheater
April 29, San Antonio, Freeman Coliseum
May 1, Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center
May 2, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMP
May 4, Huntsville, Ala., The Orion Amphitheater
May 6, Hollywood, Fla., Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
May 8, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 10, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
May 11, Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
May 14, Manchester, N.H., SNHU Arena
May 15, Philadelphia, TD Pavilion at The Mann Center
May 17, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
May 18, Fairfax, Va., EagleBank Arena
May 20, Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center
May 22, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
May 24, Indianapolis, Ruoff Music Center
May 25, Cleveland, Blossom Music Center
May 28, Grand Rapids, Mich., Van Andel Arena
May 29, St. Louis, Mo., Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 31, Milwaukee, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
June 1, St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center
June 3, Omaha, Neb., Baxter Arena
June 6, Portland, Ore., RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 7, Auburn, Wash., White River Amphitheatre
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Repo Man soundtrack showcases '80s punk acts from L.A. 40 years later

Film, TV & Streaming

Repo Man soundtrack showcases '80s punk acts from L.A. 40 years later

By Tom Reardon
Jimmy Eat World announce livestream option for sold-out Phoenix concert

Just Announced

Jimmy Eat World announce livestream option for sold-out Phoenix concert

By Jennifer Goldberg
Ahead of Phoenix show, Calico Cooper talks Beasto Blanco

Touring Artists

Ahead of Phoenix show, Calico Cooper talks Beasto Blanco

By Kelly Walsh
Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. bring 'Romance' to Phoenix

Concert Previews

Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. bring 'Romance' to Phoenix

By Tom Reardon
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation