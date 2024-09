Maynard James Keenan announces 2025 leg of Sessanta tour

click to enlarge Billy Howerdel of A Perfect Circle performs during Sessanta on April 16. Jim Louvau

The Sessanta tour, intended to celebrate Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday, saw the Tool frontman embark earlier this year on a series of concert dates with his other bands A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, along with jam band legend Primus.And although Keenan isn't turning 60 again next year, the trio of bands will take Sessanta on the road anyway.“The Sessanta run was by far the most fun and delicious extended birthday party I’ve ever had thanks to all of the attendees and the master musicianship of Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle,” Keenan said in the tour announcement. “No comparison. Decided we need to share this with people who missed the first round in places we couldn’t get to. Strap in.”Since the tour stayed two nights at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on April 16 and 17, we're not getting another local show this time around. But considering how awesome it was , you may want to take a trip to see it in person.Tickets are now on sale for all dates. The full list of tour dates is below. And for local concert information, see the Phoenix New Times concert calendar April 24, Palm Springs, Calif., Acrisure ArenaApril 25, Las Vegas, PH Live at Planet HollywoodApril 27, Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta AmphitheaterApril 29, San Antonio, Freeman ColiseumMay 1, Tulsa, Okla., BOK CenterMay 2, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMPMay 4, Huntsville, Ala., The Orion AmphitheaterMay 6, Hollywood, Fla., Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino HollywoodMay 8, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreMay 10, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music PavilionMay 11, Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachMay 14, Manchester, N.H., SNHU ArenaMay 15, Philadelphia, TD Pavilion at The Mann CenterMay 17, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts CenterMay 18, Fairfax, Va., EagleBank ArenaMay 20, Pittsburgh, Petersen Events CenterMay 22, Toronto, Budweiser StageMay 24, Indianapolis, Ruoff Music CenterMay 25, Cleveland, Blossom Music CenterMay 28, Grand Rapids, Mich., Van Andel ArenaMay 29, St. Louis, Mo., Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreMay 31, Milwaukee, American Family Insurance AmphitheaterJune 1, St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy CenterJune 3, Omaha, Neb., Baxter ArenaJune 6, Portland, Ore., RV Inn Style Resorts AmphitheaterJune 7, Auburn, Wash., White River Amphitheatre