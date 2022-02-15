Maynard James Keenan Is Taking Puscifer on Tour This Summer — And There's a Phoenix Date

Maynard James Keenan certainly is keeping busy this year.
Even as the Arizona music legend is currently on tour with Tool, the announcement was made today that another one of his projects, Puscifer, will kick off a short summer tour in June.
The Phoenix date will be Saturday, June 11, at Arizona Federal Theatre.
Today's press release reads, “Pusciforce Agents Merkin [Keenan’s alter ego], [Carina] Round, and [Mat] Mitchell have intercepted a coded message, which appears to be extraterrestrial in nature, emanating from the mysterious and elusive Briefcase, that translates as follows: ‘An Existential Reckoning is imminent.'” (Round and Mitchell are the other two permanent members of the band.)
Tickets for the Phoenix show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 18.
The rest of the concert dates are below:
06/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Smith Center – Reynolds Hall
06/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
06/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
06/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
06/15 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
06/16 – Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium
06/19 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
06/22 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House
06/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
06/26 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
06/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
06/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07/01 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Pavilion)
07/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
07/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
07/05 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
07/06 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
07/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater-Delta Performance Hall
07/09 – Portland, OR @ The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
07/10 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall