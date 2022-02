Maynard James Keenan Is Taking Puscifer on Tour This Summer — And There's a Phoenix Date

Maynard James Keenan certainly is keeping busy this year.Even as the Arizona music legend is currently on tour with Tool, the announcement was made today that another one of his projects, Puscifer, will kick off a short summer tour in June.The Phoenix date will be Saturday, June 11, at Arizona Federal Theatre.Today's press release reads, “Pusciforce Agents Merkin [Keenan’s alter ego], [Carina] Round, and [Mat] Mitchell have intercepted a coded message, which appears to be extraterrestrial in nature, emanating from the mysterious and elusive Briefcase, that translates as follows: ‘An Existential Reckoning is imminent.'” (Round and Mitchell are the other two permanent members of the band.) Tickets for the Phoenix show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 18.The rest of the concert dates are below:06/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Smith Center – Reynolds Hall06/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre06/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre06/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium06/15 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall06/16 – Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium06/19 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre06/22 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House06/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre06/26 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre06/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues06/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE07/01 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Pavilion)07/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre07/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre07/05 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral07/06 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom07/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater-Delta Performance Hall07/09 – Portland, OR @ The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall07/10 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall