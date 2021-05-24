Following Allegations of Underage Grooming, Megadeth Parts Ways With Bassist David Ellefson

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Heavy metal legends Megadeth just announced a big personnel change: Bassist David Ellefson is out of the group.

“We are informing our fans that David Ellefson is no longer playing with Megadeth and that we are officially parting ways with him,” the band's statement on social media reads. “We do not take this decision lightly.

"While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward.

Megadeth's Facebook

“We look forward to seeing our fans on the road this summer, and we cannot wait to share our brand new music with the world. It is almost complete.”

Earlier this month, multiple graphic videos of Ellefson engaging in sexual acts were leaked online. It was alleged that the recipient was an underage female fan.

Instagram user @woahworst also posted multiple Stories screenshotting allegations about Ellefson saying inappropriate things to girls as young as 11.

Ellefson addressed the situation on his social media and included an Instagram statement from someone claiming to be a recipient of the videos, who said she was 19 when he sent them to her. He later set his Instagram to private.

Ellefson, as well as Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine, are both longtime Phoenix residents. Megadeth will perform at Arizona Federal Theatre on Sunday, August 29, as part of the Metal Tour of the Year tour.