Five Metro Phoenix Concerts to Hit Up This Weekend

Jennifer Goldberg | April 9, 2021 | 6:00am
The members of Japhy's Descent really get into their performances.EXPAND
The members of Japhy's Descent really get into their performances.
Benjamin Leatherman
Another weekend, another chance to get out and enjoy some live music. Over the next couple of days, you've got your pick of indoor and outdoor shows featuring classical music, tribute bands, and more.

The Nolan McKelvey Trio

Friday, April 9
Musical Instrument Museum Music Theater

Folk musician McKelvey is bringing his group (including longtime collaborator Tim Hogan on the bass and Phoenix-based violinist Megyn Neff) to the MIM as part of the museum's I Am AZ Music performance series. McKelvey writes contemplative and insightful songs, often incorporating regional references that make his songs uniquely Arizonan. Cost is $28.50 to $33.50 for the 7 p.m. show.

Conrad Tao

Friday, April 9
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale

Pianist and composer Conrad Tao will take the stage at the Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts this weekend. His program will include a composition of his own, plus works by Bach, Eckardt, and Schumann. Cost for the 8 p.m. show is $29 to $49; a livestream option is available for $39.

Alice Tatum Band

Friday, April 9
Westside Blues & Jazz, Glendale

Westside Blues & Jazz, a new west Valley music venue, will host a show by the Alice Tatum band starting at 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Tatum is a veteran of the local music scene whose voice has been heard on TV and in movies, as well as on her three albums. Tickets are $20.


Japhy's Descent

Saturday, April 10
Tempe Historical Museum, Tempe

Local indie band Japhy's Descent are on the bill for the next installment of Tempe Historical Museum's outdoor concert series. They'll be joined by alternative rockers Sliced Limes. There's no cost to attend, but you should bring a chair or a blanket in case you can't snag a bench. The show starts at 7 p.m.


Atomic Punks

Saturday, April 10
Marquee Theatre, Tempe


For almost 30 years, the Atomic Punks have paid tribute to early Van Halen (like, the David Lee Roth years). They'll bring their show to Marquee Theatre this weekend. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30. Cost is $25 for general admission (standing room only), or $45 for a seat in the balcony.

Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

