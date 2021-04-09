Five Metro Phoenix Concerts to Hit Up This Weekend">

The members of Japhy's Descent really get into their performances.

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Another weekend, another chance to get out and enjoy some live music. Over the next couple of days, you've got your pick of indoor and outdoor shows featuring classical music, tribute bands, and more.

The Nolan McKelvey Trio Friday, April 9

Musical Instrument Museum Music Theater Friday, April 9Musical Instrument Museum Music Theater

Folk musician McKelvey is bringing his group (including longtime collaborator Tim Hogan on the bass and Phoenix-based violinist Megyn Neff) to the MIM as part of the museum's I Am AZ Music performance series. McKelvey writes contemplative and insightful songs, often incorporating regional references that make his songs uniquely Arizonan. Cost is $28.50 to $33.50 for the 7 p.m. show.

Conrad Tao Friday, April 9

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale

Friday, April 9Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale

Pianist and composer Conrad Tao will take the stage at the Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts this weekend. His program will include a composition of his own, plus works by Bach, Eckardt, and Schumann. Cost for the 8 p.m. show is $29 to $49; a livestream option is available for $39.

Alice Tatum Band Friday, April 9

Westside Blues & Jazz, Glendale Friday, April 9Westside Blues & Jazz, Glendale

Westside Blues & Jazz, a new west Valley music venue, will host a show by the Alice Tatum band starting at 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Tatum is a veteran of the local music scene whose voice has been heard on TV and in movies, as well as on her three albums. Tickets are $20.