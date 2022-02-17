Most Anticipated Local and National Albums of 2022

Are we still amid a global pandemic? Yes. Is it still a profoundly unsettling and confusing time? Of course. But is there also some tiny semblance of "normalcy," especially if you love new and live music? Yes. So, let's mark that noticeable shift toward the good and not outwardly depressing by celebrating the one consistent amid all this: a stream of great music. This year sees a slew of artists, both local and national, releasing great new albums spanning the sonic spectrum. So whether you like indie pop, stadium rock or a dash of experimental music, there's something for everyone. So, here's to 2022, where the music is enjoyable and the world's a slightly smaller dumpster fire.

—

click to enlarge Rex Orange County performs in Phoenix in January 2020. Andrew Marshall

click to enlarge The Black Moods return with a new LP this May. Jim Louvau

—

— t

click to enlarge Violet Choir is the latest project from the members of MRCH. Jake Hines