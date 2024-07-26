 Myke Towers announces Phoenix concert on fall tour | Phoenix New Times
Myke Towers announces fall tour, including Phoenix concert

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer is bringing his La Pantera Negra Tour to Arizona Financial Theatre.
July 26, 2024
Myke Towers is heading to the Valley this fall.
Myke Towers announced a fall tour Friday morning, and Phoenix is on the schedule.

He'll bring the La Pantera Negra tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on Nov. 1.

The 30-year-old Puerto Rican singer and rapper has been nominated for four Latin Grammy awards and was recently on the cover of Billboard magazine.

Tickets are now on sale on the Live Nation website. Tickets start at $48.75.

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Oct. 2, Fairfax, Va., EagleBank Arena
Oct. 3, Boston, Agganis Arena
Oct. 5, Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct. 6, Rosemont, Ill., llstate Arena
Oct. 8, Charlotte, N.C., Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 9, Duluth, Ga., Gas South Arena
Oct. 11, Reading, Pa., Santander Arena
Oct. 12, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
Oct. 13, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Oct. 16, Miami, Kaseya Center
Oct. 17, Orlando, Fla., Kia Center
Oct. 22, Denver, Bellco Theatre
Oct. 24, Houston, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Oct. 26, Hidalgo, Texas, Payne Arena
Oct. 30, San Jose, Calif., SAP Center
Oct. 31, San Diego, Viejas Arena
Nov. 1, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov. 3, Inglewood, Calif., YouTube Theater
