Myke Towers announces fall tour, including Phoenix concert

Myke Towers announced a fall tour Friday morning, and Phoenix is on the schedule.He'll bring the La Pantera Negra tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on Nov. 1.The 30-year-old Puerto Rican singer and rapper has been nominated for four Latin Grammy awards and was recently on the cover of Billboard magazine.Tickets are now on sale on the Live Nation website . Tickets start at $48.75.The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Oct. 2, Fairfax, Va., EagleBank ArenaOct. 3, Boston, Agganis ArenaOct. 5, Toronto, Coca-Cola ColiseumOct. 6, Rosemont, Ill., llstate ArenaOct. 8, Charlotte, N.C., Skyla Credit Union AmphitheatreOct. 9, Duluth, Ga., Gas South ArenaOct. 11, Reading, Pa., Santander ArenaOct. 12, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays CenterOct. 13, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford HealthCare AmphitheaterOct. 16, Miami, Kaseya CenterOct. 17, Orlando, Fla., Kia CenterOct. 22, Denver, Bellco TheatreOct. 24, Houston, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar LandOct. 26, Hidalgo, Texas, Payne ArenaOct. 30, San Jose, Calif., SAP CenterOct. 31, San Diego, Viejas ArenaNov. 3, Inglewood, Calif., YouTube Theater