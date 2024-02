Neil Young + Crazy Horse bring 'Love Earth Tour' to Phoenix

Rock legends Neil Young + Crazy Horse announced Tuesday the "Love Earth Tour," which will take them to 15 North American cities, including Phoenix.They'll perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on April 27.Presale tickets are now available on the Neil Young Archives website. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday on the Live Nation website . At the time of purchase, fans can opt in to receive a physical CD of the Neil Young + Crazy Horse new album "FU##IN’ UP" included with their tickets for no additional cost.The full list of concert dates is below:April 24, San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air TheatreApril 25, San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air TheatreMay 1, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance AmphitheaterMay 2, Dallas, Dos Equis PavilionMay 5, Huntsville, Ala., Orion AmphitheaterMay 7, Atlanta, Ameris Bank AmphitheatreMay 8, Franklin, Tenn., FirstBank AmphitheaterMay 11, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube LiveMay 12, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage PavilionMay 14, Queens, N.Y., Forest Hills StadiumMay 17, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity CenterMay 18, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford Healthcare AmphitheaterMay 20, Toronto, Budweiser StageMay 22, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music TheatreMay 23, Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island