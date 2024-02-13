 Neil Young + Crazy Horse 2024 Phoenix concert: tickets, date, venue | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Just Announced

Neil Young + Crazy Horse bring 'Love Earth Tour' to Phoenix

The rock legend will make a rare appearance in the Valley this spring.
February 13, 2024
Rock legends Neil Young + Crazy Horse are coming to Phoenix.
Rock legends Neil Young + Crazy Horse are coming to Phoenix. Live Nation
Share this:
Rock legends Neil Young + Crazy Horse announced Tuesday the "Love Earth Tour," which will take them to 15 North American cities, including Phoenix.

They'll perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on April 27.

Presale tickets are now available on the Neil Young Archives website. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday on the Live Nation website. At the time of purchase, fans can opt in to receive a physical CD of the Neil Young + Crazy Horse new album "FU##IN’ UP" included with their tickets for no additional cost.

The full list of concert dates is below:

April 24, San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
April 25, San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
April 27, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 1, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
May 2, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
May 5, Huntsville, Ala., Orion Amphitheater
May 7, Atlanta, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 8, Franklin, Tenn., FirstBank Amphitheater
May 11, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube Live
May 12, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
May 14, Queens, N.Y., Forest Hills Stadium
May 17, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity Center
May 18, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
May 20, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
May 22, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music Theatre
May 23, Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

15 concerts you can see so far with Lawnie Pass at Talking Stick

Music News

15 concerts you can see so far with Lawnie Pass at Talking Stick

By Jennifer Goldberg
Kenny Chesney’s 2024 tour to stop in Phoenix. Here’s when

Just Announced

Kenny Chesney’s 2024 tour to stop in Phoenix. Here’s when

By Jennifer Goldberg
Usher to bring Super Bowl halftime show vibes to Phoenix in November

Just Announced

Usher to bring Super Bowl halftime show vibes to Phoenix in November

By Emily Ferguson
10 places to celebrate Mardi Gras (or Fat Tuesday) in Phoenix

Events

10 places to celebrate Mardi Gras (or Fat Tuesday) in Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation