Neil Young + Crazy Horse bring 'Love Earth Tour' to Phoenix

Rock legends Neil Young + Crazy Horse announced Tuesday the "Love Earth Tour," which will take them to 15 North American cities, including Phoenix.
They'll perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on April 27.
Presale tickets are now available on the Neil Young Archives website. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday on the Live Nation website. At the time of purchase, fans can opt in to receive a physical CD of the Neil Young + Crazy Horse new album "FU##IN’ UP" included with their tickets for no additional cost.
The full list of concert dates is below:
April 24, San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
April 25, San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
April 27, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 1, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
May 2, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
May 5, Huntsville, Ala., Orion Amphitheater
May 7, Atlanta, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 8, Franklin, Tenn., FirstBank Amphitheater
May 11, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube Live
May 12, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
May 14, Queens, N.Y., Forest Hills Stadium
May 17, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity Center
May 18, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
May 20, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
May 22, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music Theatre
May 23, Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island