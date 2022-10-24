Zona Music Festival Just Added a Fourth Stage and a Bunch of New Acts

Excitement for the inaugural Zona Music Festival, to be held on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, has been building since it was announced in late August.
But ever since Pskyo Steve Presents and Downtown Phoenix Inc. unveiled their joint endeavor, they've been adding to the original plan.
The latest announcement is the creation of a fourth stage at Margaret T. Hance Park and a slew of additional artists.
The Under the Bridge Stage will host performances by AVIV, Boyish, Brainstory, Cowgirl Clue, The Happy Return, Jackie Hayes, hhharpies, Horse Jumper of Love, Luna Aura, Madilyn Mei, Mothe, Sad Park, Snailmate and Tatiana Crespo.
Stephen Chilton of Psyko Steve Presents says they added another stage because, "One of the main goals for us building this festival is to create a platform to promote the bands we work with and believe in to fans in Phoenix. We wanted to get a way to add a few more artists in a way that would be great for the fans and the artists."
Single-day tickets went on sale on October 20 for the two-day festival, which will bring big-name artists like Tegan and Sara, Beach House, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, and dozens more to downtown Phoenix.
In addition to the festival itself, a number of "Zona Nights" events, concerts surrounding the festival, will take place from December 1 to 3.
So far, Chilton is pleased with the interest in the festival.
"The reaction to the festival has been overwhelmingly positive," he says. "I really wanted this to be the festival I wanted to see, regardless of what the reaction was. ... We didn't put much time into second-guessing what people would want to see and really just focused on what we wanted to present, how we wanted to present it.
"So it's great to see how the response has been. People genuinely seem very excited."
Tickets for Zona Music Festival range from $89 to a single-day pass to $349 for a VIP weekend pass. Visit the Zona Music Festival
website for the schedule, tickets, and more.