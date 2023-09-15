 Olivia Rodrigo’s Phoenix concert guide: tickets, parking, security | Phoenix New Times
Your complete guide to Olivia Rodrigo’s Phoenix concert

Everything you need to know if you're going to the "Guts" world tour.
February 19, 2024
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo plays Phoenix on Feb. 24.
Nick Walker
Get ready for top-tier pop music and lots of screaming when Olivia Rodrigo brings her "Guts Tour" to downtown Phoenix's Footprint Center on Saturday night

The tour opens in Palm Springs, California, the previous evening, so we don't know what the Grammy Award-winning artist has in store for fans, but if it's anything like her last Phoenix show, which was on May 17, 2022, at Arizona Financial Theatre, it'll be a fast-paced, high-energy set.

Here's everything you need to know if you're heading to the Olivia Rodrigo concert downtown Phoenix.

When is the Olivia Rodrigo concert at Footprint Center?

She is scheduled to perform at Footprint Center on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Can I still buy tickets to the Olivia Rodrigo concert at Footprint Center?

The show is sold out, but tickets are available through resellers.

When does the Olivia Rodrigo concert at Footprint Center start?

Doors open at 6;30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30. Chappell Roan is the opening act.

Where is Footprint Center and how do I get there?

Footprint Center is located at 201 E. Jefferson St. in downtown Phoenix. The closest freeway exits off the Interstate 10 are Washington St./Jefferson St. or Seventh St.

Where can I park at Footprint Center for the Olivia Rodrigo concert?

You can park in the adjacent parking structure at First and Madison streets, but there are many other parking lots and structures within a 10-minute walk of the venue, each with varying fees. For additional questions, call the parking hotline at 602-514-8472.

A better option may be to take the Valley Metro Rail to the concert; your ticket acts as a pass for a free ride to and from the venue.

Where can I hang out before and after the Olivia Rodrigo concert?

Downtown Phoenix has a bevy of restaurants, bars and clubs to choose from. Take a peek at our downtown dining guide to see what your options are.

What is the bag policy at Footprint Center?

No backpacks or large purses are allowed. Small purses and fanny packs will be searched.

How can I pay for things at the concert?

Footprint Center is a cashless venue. If you want food or drinks, bring a credit or debit card.

What can I expect at security?

From the Ticketmaster website: "New security procedures have been implemented at Footprint Center. ... Every individual entering the arena will be subject to search."
