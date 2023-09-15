Olivia Rodrigo will play a concert in Phoenix early 2024. Here’s how to get tickets.

Rising pop star Olivia Rodrigo announced her second world tour and is making her return to Phoenix.
The GUTS world tour will stop at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Feb. 24, 2024. This will be the multi-platinum, three-time Grammy award-winning artist’s first arena tour taking her to various iconic venues around the world.
The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf will join the tour for select dates, according to the press release.
The “GUTS” album features “vampire” and “bad idea, right?” two singles that were named a Best New Track by Pitchfork. Additionally, “vampire” is Rodrigo’s third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Fans can register for access to tickets from now till Sunday at 10 p.m. on OliviaRodrigo.com. Once registration closes fan’s will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to ticket sales on Wednesday and Thursday.
The full list of U.S. tour dates is below.
Feb. 23, Palm Springs, Calif., Acrisure Arena
Feb. 24, Phoenix, Footprint Center
Feb. 27, Houston, Toyota Center
Feb. 28, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
March 1, Dallas, American Airlines Center
March 2, New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
March 5, Orlando, Fla., Amway Center
March 6, Miami, Kaseya Center
March 8, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
March 9, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
March 12, St. Louis, Enterprise Center
March 13, Omaha, Neb., CHI Health Center
March 15, St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center
March 16, Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
March 19, Chicago, United Center
March 22, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Center
March 23, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
April 1, Boston, TD Garden
April 5, New York City, Madison Square Garden
April 6, New York City, Madison Square Garden
July 19, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
July 20, Washington D.C., Capital One Arena
July 23, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
July 24, Lexington, Ky., Rupp Arena
July 26, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile Arena
July 27, Oklahoma City, Paycom Center
July 30, Denver, Ball Arena
July 31, Salt Lake City, Delta Center
Aug. 2, San Francisco, Chase Center
Aug. 6, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 10, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Aug. 13, Los Angeles, Kia Forum
Aug. 14, Los Angeles, Kia Forum