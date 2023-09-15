Olivia Rodrigo will play a concert in Phoenix early 2024. Here’s how to get tickets.

Rising pop star Olivia Rodrigo announced her second world tour and is making her return to Phoenix.



The GUTS world tour will stop at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Feb. 24, 2024. This will be the multi-platinum, three-time Grammy award-winning artist’s first arena tour taking her to various iconic venues around the world.



The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf will join the tour for select dates, according to the press release.



The “GUTS” album features “vampire” and “bad idea, right?” two singles that were named a Best New Track by Pitchfork. Additionally, “vampire” is Rodrigo’s third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.



Fans can register for access to tickets from now till Sunday at 10 p.m. on OliviaRodrigo.com. Once registration closes fan’s will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to ticket sales on Wednesday and Thursday.



The full list of U.S. tour dates is below.



Feb. 23, Palm Springs, Calif., Acrisure Arena

Feb. 24, Phoenix, Footprint Center

Feb. 27, Houston, Toyota Center

Feb. 28, Austin, Texas, Moody Center

March 1, Dallas, American Airlines Center

March 2, New Orleans, Smoothie King Center

March 5, Orlando, Fla., Amway Center

March 6, Miami, Kaseya Center

March 8, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center

March 9, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena

March 12, St. Louis, Enterprise Center

March 13, Omaha, Neb., CHI Health Center

March 15, St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center

March 16, Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum

March 19, Chicago, United Center

March 22, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Center

March 23, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

April 1, Boston, TD Garden

April 5, New York City, Madison Square Garden

April 6, New York City, Madison Square Garden

July 19, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

July 20, Washington D.C., Capital One Arena

July 23, Atlanta, State Farm Arena

July 24, Lexington, Ky., Rupp Arena

July 26, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile Arena

July 27, Oklahoma City, Paycom Center

July 30, Denver, Ball Arena

July 31, Salt Lake City, Delta Center

Aug. 2, San Francisco, Chase Center

Aug. 6, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 10, Portland, Ore., Moda Center

Aug. 13, Los Angeles, Kia Forum

Aug. 14, Los Angeles, Kia Forum