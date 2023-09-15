 Olivia Rodrigo will play a concert in Phoenix next year. Here are the details | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Concerts

Olivia Rodrigo will play a concert in Phoenix early 2024. Here’s how to get tickets.

The GUTS world tour will stop in the Valley in February.
September 15, 2023
Nick Walker
Share this:
Rising pop star Olivia Rodrigo announced her second world tour and is making her return to Phoenix.

The GUTS world tour will stop at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Feb. 24, 2024. This will be the multi-platinum, three-time Grammy award-winning artist’s first arena tour taking her to various iconic venues around the world.

The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf will join the tour for select dates, according to the press release.

The “GUTS” album features “vampire” and “bad idea, right?” two singles that were named a Best New Track by Pitchfork. Additionally, “vampire” is Rodrigo’s third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fans can register for access to tickets from now till Sunday at 10 p.m. on OliviaRodrigo.com. Once registration closes fan’s will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to ticket sales on Wednesday and Thursday.

The full list of U.S. tour dates is below.

Feb. 23, Palm Springs, Calif., Acrisure Arena
Feb. 24, Phoenix, Footprint Center
Feb. 27, Houston, Toyota Center
Feb. 28, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
March 1, Dallas, American Airlines Center
March 2, New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
March 5, Orlando, Fla., Amway Center
March 6, Miami, Kaseya Center
March 8, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
March 9, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
March 12, St. Louis, Enterprise Center
March 13, Omaha, Neb., CHI Health Center
March 15, St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center
March 16, Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
March 19, Chicago, United Center
March 22, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Center
March 23, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
April 1, Boston, TD Garden
April 5, New York City, Madison Square Garden
April 6, New York City, Madison Square Garden
July 19, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
July 20, Washington D.C., Capital One Arena
July 23, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
July 24, Lexington, Ky., Rupp Arena
July 26, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile Arena
July 27, Oklahoma City, Paycom Center
July 30, Denver, Ball Arena
July 31, Salt Lake City, Delta Center
Aug. 2, San Francisco, Chase Center
Aug. 6, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 10, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Aug. 13, Los Angeles, Kia Forum
Aug. 14, Los Angeles, Kia Forum
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sophia Biazus
Sophia Biazus

Trending

Zia Records opens a new Phoenix store ripe with possibilities

Shopping

Zia Records opens a new Phoenix store ripe with possibilities

By Chris Coplan
Drake rekindles Devin Booker bromance during Phoenix concerts

Sports

Drake rekindles Devin Booker bromance during Phoenix concerts

By Ryan Yousefi
Canacopia festival in Mesa has been canceled. Here’s what we know

Music News

Canacopia festival in Mesa has been canceled. Here’s what we know

By Benjamin Leatherman
IYKYK Music Festival has been canceled. Here's why

Music News

IYKYK Music Festival has been canceled. Here's why

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation