Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Lost Weekend’ came to life at Arizona Science Center

Arizona Science Center’s Dorrance DOME was one of over 40 planetariums worldwide to host a series of special listening parties in commemoration of Phoebe Bridgers’ latest album, “Lost Weekend,” Aug. 11 to 14. The experience brought the album to life, backing each song with stunning visuals provided by Bridgers’ collaborator, National Geographic photographer and night sky explorer Babek Tafreshi.

The presentation lasted approximately 52 minutes, matching the album’s runtime. Songs were presented in album order, starting with “The Outside.” Bridgers’ use of a vocoder to open the song and distort her vocals provided an eerie and otherworldly introduction, setting the tone for the rest of the album.

“Lost Weekend” provides a close-up look at the pop star’s inner machinations and life since “Punisher” was released more than six years ago. In the course of the 16 songs, Bridgers’ sings about the loss of her father, ruminates on her relationship with her family and shares a personal look at her love life from her breakup with actor Paul Mescal to her current relationship with Bo Burnham.

The album deals with themes of grief and loss, and how to restart when the life you planned for yourself goes up in flames. The 11th song, “Never Going Back!,” features repeated lyrics followed by a voicemail from her late father, asking her to call him if she gets the chance. The song mirrors a similar voicemail from her father used at the opening of her 2021 Spotify single, “Summer’s End.” Bridgers dedicated “Lost Weekend” to her father, who passed away in early 2023. Multiple songs throughout the album, such as “Standing Still,” create an atmosphere of grief, highlighting the realization you can never go back to the way things were before you lost someone.

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Despite the heartbreaking themes, songs like “Bobby” show the lighter side of Bridgers’ life. She sings about her relationship with Burnham, and the reassurance she gets from him. This contrasts the themes of her songs about Mescal, and gives the listener a window into Bridgers’ emotional rebuilding period after their rumored engagement and subsequent breakup.

The Dorrance DOME’s 60-foot LED screen filled the venue with Tafreshi’s jaw-dropping visuals, including shots of the night sky and haunting time-lapses of natural vistas. While the DOME comfortably seats 200 people, the sold-out Friday-night viewing still felt intimate. Bridgers’ anti-phone policy aided the close-knit feeling; guests were required to place phones in YONDR pouches, which weren’t unlocked until the end of the show. (Bridgers will be using the same method to ensure a phone-free environment at her upcoming tour.)

While there aren’t any more “Lost Weekend” shows on the DOME’s schedule, you can still experience the planetarium’s full musical capabilities in other ways. The Dorrance Dome is hosting several upcoming after-hours shows like “Art 360: A Bad Bunny Visual Album” and “Resolution: A Cinephonic Rhapsody for the Soul.” The DOME also offers special immersive events such as sound healing and yoga, as well as daytime educational shows available with Arizona Science Center admission plus an additional fee.