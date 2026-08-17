Jonas Brothers announce Glendale concert in November

Audio By Carbonatix
Everyone’s favorite three-brothers pop group (since the Bee Gees, that is) just announced a North American tour, and the Valley of the Sun is on the schedule.
Following an overwhelming response to sold-out celebrations at Madison Square Garden, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas today announced The Burning Up Tour All Over Again will expand into a 45-city North American tour, including a stop at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Friday, Nov. 27. Magnus Ferrell and Deleasa will be the supporting acts at the Arizona show.
“Our last tour reminded us just how much this music means to us and to the fans who’ve been with us from the start,” the group said in the tour announcement. “The response was so overwhelming announcing the MSG shows that we knew we couldn’t stop at New York. We’re taking The Burning Up Tour All Over Again on the road so we can relive it with all of you, city by city. We can’t wait to run it back with all of you.”
Tickets will be available starting with the Spotify Reserved presale in the U.S. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 8:28 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.
The full list of tour dates is below:
- Sept. 25, Boston, TD Garden
- Sept. 26, Manchester, N.H., SNHU Arena
- Sept. 28, Toronto, RBC Amphitheatre
- Sept. 30, Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
- Oct. 1, Raleigh, N.C., Lenovo Center
- Oct. 2, Philadelphia, Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Oct. 5, Miami, Kaseya Center
- Oct. 6, Orlando, Fla., Kia Center
- Oct. 8, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
- Oct. 9, Birmingham, Ala., Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- Oct. 11, Tampa, Fla., Benchmark International Arena
- Oct. 13, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
- Oct. 15, Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Oct. 16, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
- Oct. 17, Lexington, Ky., Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
- Oct. 19, Cleveland, Rocket Arena
- Oct. 20, Buffalo, N.Y., KeyBank Center
- Oct. 22, Rosemont, Ill., Allstate Arena
- Oct. 25, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
- Oct. 26, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
- Nov. 1, Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
- Nov. 2, St. Paul, Minn., Grand Casino Arena
- Nov. 3, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile Center
- Nov. 5, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
- Nov. 9, Oklahoma City, Paycom Center
- Nov. 10, Dallas, American Airlines Center
- Nov. 13, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
- Nov. 14, San Antonio, Frost Bank Center
- Nov. 17, Palm Desert, Calif., Acrisure Arena
- Nov. 18, Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl
- Nov. 21, San Francisco, Chase Center
- Nov. 22, Sacramento, Calif., Golden 1 Center
- Nov. 27, Glendale, Ariz., Desert Diamond Arena
- Nov. 28, Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Nov. 30, San Diego, Viejas Arena
- Dec. 2, Anaheim, Calif., Honda Center
- Dec. 5, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
- Dec. 7, Salt Lake City, Delta Center
- Dec. 9, Denver, Ball Arena
- Dec. 10, Lincoln, Neb., Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Dec. 12, Sioux Falls, S.D., Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- Dec. 15, Grand Rapids, Mich., Van Andel Arena
- Dec. 19, Belmont Park, N.Y., UBS Arena
- Dec. 21, Newark, N.J., Prudential Center