Every concert announced for The Rhythm Room’s final run (so far)

Southern Culture on the Skids will return to The Rhythm Room for a Halloween night concert during the Phoenix blues club’s final run.

The Rhythm Room is set to make a grand exit from the Valley’s music scene, but it’s not going quietly.

The iconic Phoenix blues club and music venue recently announced it will close in May 2027 after 35 years of wild nights and memorable shows. Until then, longtime owner Bob Corritore is planning an eight-month farewell run of concerts to give fans and regulars a chance to say goodbye.

The Rhythm Room reopens after its summer hiatus on Aug. 27, beginning its final stretch of shows before closing next spring.

“Until the end of May, we’ll be booking shows. We plan on just having a wonderful last run,” Corritore told Phoenix New Times in July. “So it should be pretty powerful.”

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Rhythm Room owner and bluesman Bob Corritore plays the harmonica onstage. His landmark Phoenix blues club will close in May 2027 after a final eight-month run of concerts. Dusty Scott

The farewell run includes a dual celebration of Corritore’s 70th birthday and The Rhythm Room’s 35th anniversary on Sept. 25. Blues artists Billy Flynn, Tia Carroll, Willie Buck, Carla Denise and Oscar Wilson are among the musicians set to perform.

They’re not the only familiar faces returning to The Rhythm Room over the next eight months. Texas blues guitarist Chris Duarte and swamp rockers Southern Culture on the Skids have both played the venue numerous times over the decades and will visit the club again during its final run. Corritore says even more concerts are being added to the farewell calendar.

Here’s a look at every show announced so far.

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The Rhythm Room’s final concert schedule

Electric Ramble

Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m.

with AJ Odneal and Lunes

Danielle Nicole Band

Friday, Aug. 28, 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

Wayne Hancock

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m.

with DJ Thornhill

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Jimi “Primetime” Smith/Bob Corritore Blues Band

Friday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m.

with Carla Denise, Brian Fahey and Yahni Riley

Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns

Saturday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m.

Summer of Love

Sunday, Sept. 6, 4 p.m.

Texas Headhunters

Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m.

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Soul Power Band

Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m.

Mikel Lander and Meredith Moore of The Sugar Thieves. Marilyn Stringer

The Sugar Thieves

Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m.

Arizona Blues Showdown: Preliminary Round

Sunday, Sept. 13, noon

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American Aquarium

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m.

Parker Barrow

Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m.

Zeppapotapuss

Saturday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m.

Lucius Parr Blues Guitar

Saturday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m.

with Geo Bowman and the Badd Boyz Blues Band

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Chris Duarte

Monday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m.

Kelli Baker Band

Thursday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m.

with The Band of Fools

The Rhythm Room’s 35th Anniversary and Bob Corritore’s 70th Birthday Blues Bash

Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m.

with Bob Corritore, Jimi “Primetime” Smith, Billy Flynn, Bob Stroger, Oscar Wilson, Tia Carroll, Carla Denise, Willie Buck, Anthony Geraci and Wes Starr

The Gnomes

Saturday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.

with JJcNV, Fat Gray Cat and Terminal White

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Marmalade Skies: A Musical Tribute to The Beatles

Sunday, Sept. 27, 4 p.m.

The Shake Bombs

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2 p.m.

Jimi “Primetime” Smith/Bob Corritore Blues Band

Friday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.

with Carla Denise, Brian Fahey and Yahni Riley

The Dennis Herrera Band

Sunday, Oct. 4, 2 p.m.

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Igor and the Red Elvises

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m.

Alastair Greene

Friday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m.

Charles Lewis Quintet plus One

Saturday, Oct. 10, 1 p.m.

with Alice Tatum

Desert City Jazz: Jazz Without Limits

Sunday, Oct. 11, 3 p.m.

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The Black Hole

Sunday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m.

with Glennville Slim, RINO, Band of Fools and Comin Home

The Sugar Thieves

Friday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m.

Eric Steckel

Saturday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m.

The Rhythm Room in Phoenix, which first opened in 1991 and has hosted thousands of concerts. Benjamin Leatherman

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Jennifer Knapp

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m.

Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys

Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.

Southern Culture on the Skids

Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.

Kaleidoscope Redrocks

Sunday, Nov. 1, 3:30 p.m.

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Bill Tarsha’s Birthday Party

Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.

with The Rocket 88’s, Johnny Rapp, Mike Howard, Dave Prez, Jim Wallace, John Shaver, Mike Morrow, Jim Roberson, Matt Roe and Barry Logan

Igor and the Red Elvises

Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m.

An Evening With Fred Eaglesmith

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Summer of Love

Sunday, Nov. 29, 2 p.m.

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Mark Hummel and Junior Watson

Thursday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m.

with Anson Funderburgh

Raven’s Rockin’ R & B Holiday Party

Friday, Dec. 11, 8 p.m.

with ALIBI

Gary Hoey: Ho Ho Hoey Christmas Show

Thursday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve Blues

Thursday, Dec. 24, 7:30 p.m.

with Billy Watson and Bill Tarsha and the Rocket 88’s

New Years Eve

Thursday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

with Jimi “Primetime” Smith, Bob Corritore, Carla Denise, Yahni Riley and Brian Fahey