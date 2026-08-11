Concerts

Every concert announced for The Rhythm Room’s final run (so far)

The landmark Phoenix blues club has eight months of shows left before closing for good in May 2027. Here’s what’s on tap.
By Benjamin LeathermanAugust 11, 2026
Southern Culture on the Skids, which will perform at The Rhythm Room in Phoenix during the venue’s final run.
Southern Culture on the Skids will return to The Rhythm Room for a Halloween night concert during the Phoenix blues club’s final run.
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The Rhythm Room is set to make a grand exit from the Valley’s music scene, but it’s not going quietly.

The iconic Phoenix blues club and music venue recently announced it will close in May 2027 after 35 years of wild nights and memorable shows. Until then, longtime owner Bob Corritore is planning an eight-month farewell run of concerts to give fans and regulars a chance to say goodbye.

The Rhythm Room reopens after its summer hiatus on Aug. 27, beginning its final stretch of shows before closing next spring.

“Until the end of May, we’ll be booking shows. We plan on just having a wonderful last run,” Corritore told Phoenix New Times in July. “So it should be pretty powerful.”

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Bob Corritore plays harmonica during a live performance.
Rhythm Room owner and bluesman Bob Corritore plays the harmonica onstage. His landmark Phoenix blues club will close in May 2027 after a final eight-month run of concerts.

Dusty Scott

The farewell run includes a dual celebration of Corritore’s 70th birthday and The Rhythm Room’s 35th anniversary on Sept. 25. Blues artists Billy Flynn, Tia Carroll, Willie Buck, Carla Denise and Oscar Wilson are among the musicians set to perform.

They’re not the only familiar faces returning to The Rhythm Room over the next eight months. Texas blues guitarist Chris Duarte and swamp rockers Southern Culture on the Skids have both played the venue numerous times over the decades and will visit the club again during its final run. Corritore says even more concerts are being added to the farewell calendar.

Here’s a look at every show announced so far.

The Rhythm Room’s final concert schedule

Electric Ramble
Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m.
with AJ Odneal and Lunes

Danielle Nicole Band
Friday, Aug. 28, 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

Wayne Hancock
Wednesday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m.
with DJ Thornhill

Jimi “Primetime” Smith/Bob Corritore Blues Band
Friday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m.
with Carla Denise, Brian Fahey and Yahni Riley

Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns
Saturday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m.

Summer of Love
Sunday, Sept. 6, 4 p.m.

Texas Headhunters
Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m.

Soul Power Band
Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m.

Mikel Lander and Meredith Moore of The Sugar Thieves.

Marilyn Stringer

The Sugar Thieves
Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m.

Arizona Blues Showdown: Preliminary Round
Sunday, Sept. 13, noon

American Aquarium
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m.

Parker Barrow
Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m.

Zeppapotapuss
Saturday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m.

Lucius Parr Blues Guitar
Saturday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m.
with Geo Bowman and the Badd Boyz Blues Band

Chris Duarte
Monday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m.

Kelli Baker Band
Thursday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m.
with The Band of Fools

The Rhythm Room’s 35th Anniversary and Bob Corritore’s 70th Birthday Blues Bash
Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m.
with Bob Corritore, Jimi “Primetime” Smith, Billy Flynn, Bob Stroger, Oscar Wilson, Tia Carroll, Carla Denise, Willie Buck, Anthony Geraci and Wes Starr

The Gnomes
Saturday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.
with JJcNV, Fat Gray Cat and Terminal White

Marmalade Skies: A Musical Tribute to The Beatles
Sunday, Sept. 27, 4 p.m.

The Shake Bombs
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2 p.m.

Jimi “Primetime” Smith/Bob Corritore Blues Band
Friday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
with Carla Denise, Brian Fahey and Yahni Riley

The Dennis Herrera Band
Sunday, Oct. 4, 2 p.m.

Igor and the Red Elvises
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m.

Alastair Greene
Friday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m.

Charles Lewis Quintet plus One
Saturday, Oct. 10, 1 p.m.
with Alice Tatum

Desert City Jazz: Jazz Without Limits
Sunday, Oct. 11, 3 p.m.

The Black Hole
Sunday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m.
with Glennville Slim, RINO, Band of Fools and Comin Home

The Sugar Thieves
Friday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m.

Eric Steckel
Saturday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m.

The parking lot and exterior of a squat blues club.
The Rhythm Room in Phoenix, which first opened in 1991 and has hosted thousands of concerts.

Benjamin Leatherman

Jennifer Knapp
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m.

Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys
Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.

Southern Culture on the Skids
Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.

Kaleidoscope Redrocks
Sunday, Nov. 1, 3:30 p.m.

Bill Tarsha’s Birthday Party
Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.
with The Rocket 88’s, Johnny Rapp, Mike Howard, Dave Prez, Jim Wallace, John Shaver, Mike Morrow, Jim Roberson, Matt Roe and Barry Logan

Igor and the Red Elvises
Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m.

An Evening With Fred Eaglesmith
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Summer of Love
Sunday, Nov. 29, 2 p.m.

Mark Hummel and Junior Watson
Thursday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m.
with Anson Funderburgh

Raven’s Rockin’ R & B Holiday Party
Friday, Dec. 11, 8 p.m.
with ALIBI

Gary Hoey: Ho Ho Hoey Christmas Show
Thursday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve Blues
Thursday, Dec. 24, 7:30 p.m.
with Billy Watson and Bill Tarsha and the Rocket 88’s

New Years Eve
Thursday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
with Jimi “Primetime” Smith, Bob Corritore, Carla Denise, Yahni Riley and Brian Fahey

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Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com

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