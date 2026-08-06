Why synth-punks Snailmate are leaving the desert for life in Europe 

We're in the final stretch of our summer campaign. Our goal is to raise $15,000 by August 9 to support the journalism our community relies on. Reader support is helping shape the future of local news.

What do Arizona and Albania have in common?

Not much, honestly. But a new answer to the question is … Snailmate.

The Phoenix band is equal parts Kalen Lander (synth and vocals) and Bentley Monet (drums and backing vocals), and together their skills and energy whip up volcanic electro-punk, nerdy rap and noisy tunes. But after more than a decade spent building their career in the Valley, they’ll soon leave to create from their new home base in southeastern Europe.

The duo will play a farewell show in Phoenix at The Rebel Lounge on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Never miss another concert announcement Sign up for our free music newsletter. We’ve got the latest on the artists you love.

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: This Week’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

In a Zoom chat with the duo, they break down the decision to split.

“We have wanted to move for years,” Lander begins. “There are a lot of factors. We love touring in Europe. They treat us really well over there. It’s fun, it’s exciting, the reception (to the band) is really good, and it’s just beautiful. It’s something we have always fantasized about. Every time we go back to Europe, it gets better and better and we make more contacts. It’s something that became realistic to us.”

Europe’s scenery has long been a pull for visitors and transplants alike. Still, their decision is also driven by some of the ugliness and hate currently permeating the U.S. political and social landscape.

“A big part of it was Trump getting re-elected, and a lot of things that have been happening in the country,” Lander says. “We talked about it last year, and we weren’t sure if it was possible, and then things keep happening. I don’t need to tell y’all what’s been going on, but it’s scary for us and for our families. For Bentley as a trans man, it’s really terrifying, so that’s a big part of it, too. With all of these things combined and with our partners being so gung-ho and supportive, we thought, ‘We can make this happen.’”

advertisement advertisement

Moving to Europe sounds nice, doesn’t it? But as team Snailmate can tell you, it’s not easy.

“We’re bringing our partners and our pets,” Monet says. “I have three cats, and he has a dog and a cat. And it’s a lot of paperwork, and it’s very stressful.”

Tirana, Albania’s capital, is Snailmate’s landing spot. They say there are plenty of reasons why the city was an easy choice.

“There are people that want to get to know you, and there are shops and bakeries, and you don’t have to go far to get a good meal,” Lander says. “Everything you need is close.”

advertisement

Not having a car is an exciting prospect for Lander and Monet, and Tirana offers walkability they’ve been craving.

“Where we’re gonna be living, we’re not even gonna have to drive, and when we go on tour and stuff, we’re just gonna rent a car,” Monet explains. “But where our apartments are, we can walk to the grocery store, multiple grocery stores, coffee shops, everywhere we need. We’re figuring out our practice space thing, but … that’s probably gonna be walkable as well, or the bus, so it’s gonna be so nice not to have to be reliant on a car.”

The city’s beauty also sealed the deal, Lander adds.

“Of all the places we’ve traveled, it’s really beautiful. It’s near Greece; it’s just across the water from Italy. The people are really warm and kind, and the food is amazing.”

advertisement advertisement

There’s also the unavoidable issue of cost, and Tirana fits the bill there, too.

“The big factor for us right now is it’s affordable, and we can make a living with our music and our internet presence, and touring a few times a year,” Lander says. “Living our dream is an attainable goal.”

Kalen Lander, left, and Bentley Monet are Snailmate.

Wanderlust

advertisement

The band came together in 2015, and traveling has been in the mix since 2019.

“The first time we went,” Monet says, “was in 2019. We had a booking agent that we paid, and then she totally dropped the ball. We ended up with like three shows, and since we already had the plane tickets, we went. We filled in the dates with some other random shows I found. We played some open mics and we made a bunch of connections. We had a really good time, even though it was terrible circumstances. After COVID, we went over again, just DIY with the people we’d met, and then we went again in 2023 and then this last year and worked with a booking agent. It was a longer tour.”

Lander adds: “It was pretty daunting at first, but we learned a lot, because we were forced to. DIY there is actually possible. It seems really intimidating. You’re worried about language barriers, culture shock. Especially in Vienna, we spent a lot of time there. But we realized everyone there was willing — probably even more willing than in America — to help book a tour. They take better care of you, they give you a place to stay, they make it a priority to feed you.”

“In Europe, people are excited to have you there,” Monet says. “People just show up because they read about it in the newspaper. It’s just so different.”

advertisement advertisement

Snailmate has also toured Japan and Brazil, collecting fans and friends at every stop. Their shared passion for travel makes this giant move more thrilling than surprising.

“One of the things we said when we started this band, and we started touring pretty much immediately, was that we wanted to play everywhere,” Lander says. “Anywhere and everywhere.”

The unknowns about Albanian life as a band have them just as jazzed. As they’ve been fostering friendships with peers on their travels, they hope to continue developing new relationships and opportunities for artists.

Monet has big plans for the Tirana music scene: “I want to start a crazy synth-punk scene in Tirana, where we’re gonna be living, because I don’t think there’s any type of music like that right now, so … I’m gonna start some crazy scene there. I want to try and get all my friends to come there and play eventually, so I’ll start with the European friends, and then eventually convince American friends to come.”

advertisement

Kalen Lander handles lead vocals and synth. @machkne

Moving plans

“There is so much to do,” Lander says. “We just got back from tour, and we’re getting our animals ready, and I sold my van two days ago, and we’re selling his van, and our partner’s cars, and my dog needed to have emergency surgery to have his eye removed. We’re selling our house, doing all of the paperwork, getting rid of everything.”

Once they get settled in, the plan is to share the process of moving to another country. They got fed up during their own research by how many people are out there charging for the information. Not wanting to gate-keep, the band plans to become a resource for others considering a similar move.

advertisement advertisement

Being connectors is an inherent part of Snailmate. Plenty of their songs, after all, focus on the awkwardness of just existing as humans. Tracks like “It’s Coming Back!” or “My Weird Gross Body” are universally relatable, keeping your ears ringing while taking you through life’s cringiest moments.

Saying goodbye to family and friends is, of course, emotional.

Lander says his mom is having a bit of a tough time with it.

“She lives up in Flagstaff, and she’s definitely made some comments here and there, trying to, you know, convince me to maybe think about other things,” Lander says. “My little brother, he moved — he lives in Roatán, Honduras — so both her boys are gonna be gone. But it gives her a good excuse to travel.”

advertisement

Their day jobs have made them fixtures in Phoenix’s music scene. Lander works at Rebel Lounge, while Monet works at Yucca Tap Room, where he’ll continue working remotely and plans to “still talk to my favorite co-worker, Aronda, every day.”

They’ve built a lot of relationships here. Robbie Pfeffer of Playboy Manbaby is one person who has shared a stage with Snailmate and is supportive of the move.

“I always tell people who say they wanna be in a band that if there’s anything else they wanna do in life more than being in a band, then they should do that,” Pfeffer says. “Unless it’s the thing you love most, you will find a reason to quit, because this is an insane thing to do with your time. The thing about Snailmate is they’re dedicated to their vision in a way that I respect so much. They’ve managed to accomplish so much in an entirely DIY manner, grow as artists and people, and never let the grind of it all get in their way. They are true dedicated artists and also manage to be cool people. It’s great to see what they’ve built all out of sheer willpower to continue.”

Bentley Monet is Snailmate’s drummer and backup vocalist. @machkne

advertisement advertisement

Farewell, tacos

When pressed on Monet and Lander will miss most, it’s a Phoenix no-brainer: tacos.

They shouted it with enough emotion to make the Zoom camera flicker a bit. Snailmate has a song called “Hot Sauce for Blood,” and their collective passion is palpable. They also review hot sauce and are basically worshippers of the kicky red droplets.

The food talk goes on a bit. Lander says he’ll definitely enjoy another visit to the original Los Dos Molinos location with family; it’s a tradition. Monet is gonna get involved with a platter at Authentic EthioAfrican Kitchen.

advertisement

The band is gearing up for that final — for now — show at Rebel Lounge, where they may have some fun surprises in store, including a couple new songs as well as some old ones. They’ve enlisted personal-favorite bands The Talking Hours and HoneyBunny to join the bill.

Both members mention that these acts are dear friends they’ve shared stages with on tour. Lander says he can’t wait “to see the faces of our friends here as they watch these incredible bands.”

The pair are ready to get settled in and start on new music for their Patreon. And amid all that needs to get done before the adventure moves to the next chapter, they’re feeling grateful.

“We’re really lucky to have the love and support of our hometown and our fans and friends and family and stuff, so we feel pretty good,” Lander says. “We are going to find and build community there. We’re gonna make the world smaller.”

Snailmate Farewell Show. 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show. Thursday, Aug. 13. The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School Road. Tickets are $26.29. Visit therebellounge.com.