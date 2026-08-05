M3F announces 2027 lineup. See who’s playing the Phoenix festival

One of the Vista stage renderings for the 2026 event.

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M3F is keeping the beats and bass dialed up in 2027.

The popular Phoenix music festival announced its lineup Wednesday, with house superstar Fisher, singer-songwriter Joji and U.K. garage phenom Sammy Virji headlining an electronic dance music-heavy roster.

In other words, it’s going to be another big year for EDM fans at the two-day event at Steele Indian School Park.

M3F returns to Phoenix on Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6, with more than 50 indie, pop and EDM acts, including Disco Lines, Lola Young, Thundercat, Jane Remover, Balu Brigada and DJ Heartstring.

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While the long-running springtime festival, which donates 100% of its profits to local charities, has always been an eclectic haven for electronic and indie artists, dance music is taking up just as much space on its 2027 lineup as it did this year.

In 2025, M3F was co-headlined by indie favorites LCD Soundsystem, Alvvays and French electronic duo Justice. The 2026 lineup pivoted more into EDM, though, with Peggy Gou, Mau P and Big Wild topping a DJ-heavy bill.

M3F is going the same route in 2027, though it’s not neglecting its indie festivalgoers and fans.

There’s a mix of acts for festivalgoers who aren’t seeking nonstop four-on-the-floor action, including pop/R&B singer-songwriter Lola Young, jazz-funk virtuoso Thundercat, experimental artist Jane Remover and New Zealand indie rockers Balu Brigada providing some counterprogramming to all the raging.

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Partying at M3F on March 6, 2026. Luna Garcia

M3F 2027 lineup

Here’s every artist announced for M3F in 2027:

Fisher

Joji

Sammy Virji

Disco Lines

Lola Young

Thundercat

Jane Remover

Balu Brigada

Ian Asher

Brunello

DJ Heartstring

Stryv

Gelli Haha

Between Friends

Oxis

Roi Turbo

Brainwreck

Omlet

Shotwrist

Temper City

Lwvlep

Antonio Bourachot

Jules Duke

MU

Villager

Ollie Lishman

Oscar Maydon

Chet Porter

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Forester

Ninajirachi

Surf Gang

Smerz

Ben Böhmer

Mindchatter

Angrybaby

Neil Frances

ATRIP

Oppidan

Ford.

Pluko

Jackie Hollander

Devault

Lavern

Malay

SWIM

Okgiorgio

Le Youth

Kasbo

Mild Minds

Jerro

Manila Killa

Forester

Shallou

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How to get tickets to M3F 2027

Tickets to M3F 2027 are currently available for purchase at m3ffest.com.

Two-day general admission tickets start at $227 per person with fees included. Two-day VIP tickets are $402 per person, fees included, and feature access to special viewing areas and other perks.

M3F Club Passes, which include a premium hospitality experience and private lounge access, are $1,002 per person with fees included.