Phoenix Aerosmith concert canceled as band retire from touring

Legendary rock band Aerosmith announced their retirement from touring, effective immediately, on Friday afternoon.
As a consequence, all upcoming dates on their Peace Out farewell tour, including an Oct. 31 concert at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix, are canceled.
The band released a statement on social media to deliver the news, which was prompted by lead singer Steven Tyler's ongoing vocal injury.
"It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our blue army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' roll history.
"It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of our lives.
"We've always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage.
"We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who've made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you — the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream on. You've made our dreams come true."
Ticketholders for the Oct. 31 show don't have to do anything to get their money refunded. A notice on the Ticketmaster website reads, "We'll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the event organizer. It should appear on your account within 14 to 21 days."