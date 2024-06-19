 Phoenix Apocalyptica concert offers classical versions of Metallica | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Apocalyptica concert offers classical versions of Metallica

Finnish symphonic metal band Apocalyptica will perform Metallica works at The Van Buren next year.
June 19, 2024
The cellists of Apocalyptica.
The cellists of Apocalyptica. Townsquare Media/CC BY 2.0/Flickr
The grand sounds of Metallica lend themselves well to the classical format, as is evidenced by Apocalyptica, a Finnish symphonic metal band known for their orchestral covers of Metallica's songs.

Apocalyptica's latest album, "Plays Metallica, Vol. 2," came out on June 7, and the tour of the same name will stop at The Van Buren in Phoenix on March 1, 2025.

Formed in 1993 at the world-renowned Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, Finland, Apocalyptica began as a loving, lo-fi nod to Metallica from four classically trained musicians. Their debut album, "Plays Metallica By Four Cellos," released in 1996, was a game-changer. As founding band leader Eicca Toppinen explained in the tour announcement, "We just loved Metallica and we wanted to play it with the instruments we were able to play, which just happened to be cellos. We played a metal club in Helsinki, and then we were asked to do an album. Five months after it was released, we were opening for Metallica. It’s still unbelievable to me."


Tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Phoenix show; cost begins at $53.50 for general admission.

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Feb. 6, Washington, D.C., Warner Theatre
Feb. 7, Philadelphia, The Fillmore Philadelphia
Feb. 8, Boston, Orpheum Theatre
Feb. 11, New York City, Brooklyn Paramount
Feb. 12, Montreal, MTELUS
Feb. 13, Toronto, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Feb. 14, Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Feb. 15, Chicago, Athenaeum Center
Feb. 16, Detroit, The Fillmore Detroit
Feb. 18, Minneapolis, Uptown Theater
Feb. 19, Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
Feb. 20, Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre
Feb. 21, Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
Feb. 22, Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
Feb. 24, Vancouver, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Feb. 25, Seattle, Moore Theatre
Feb. 26, Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Feb. 27, San Francisco, Palace of Fine Arts
Feb. 28, Los Angeles, The Orpheum Theatre
Mar. 1, Phoenix, The Van Buren
Mar. 3, Denver, Paramount Theatre
Mar. 5, Austin, TX @ ACL Live - Moody Theater
Mar. 6, Dallas, The Majestic Theatre
Mar. 8, Houston, Bayou Music Center
