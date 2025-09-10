Soundcheck is Phoenix Art Museum's new music series

Amplified was an all-day music event that packed the museum to see bands perform in different areas of the venue. Ernesto Chavezvaldivia, Phoenix Art Museum’s marketing and digital content manager, says they loved and are building on that event. “We went back to the drawing board to figure out a new way to do music.”
Soundcheck is the result of those brainstorming sessions. A local band will perform between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Chavezvaldivia says attendees are looking for this type of event.
“The series will run from October through June. We have been surveying people to see what they want. New experiences and live music are definitely among the things they are looking for.”
Entry is free with museum admission. The museum’s restaurant will be open, and your museum admission ticket includes all-day access, so you can spend as much time as you want before the show browsing the museum exhibitions. If you fancy cocktails with your concert experience, there's an opportunity to pre-purchase a $10 discounted drink ticket for selected options at the bar.
Here is the current lineup for the Soundcheck music series at Phoenix Art Museum:
- 76th Street, 6 p.m., Thursday, October 16. The indie rock duo from Scottsdale features Hayley Gold and Spencer Bryant performing music with melodic harmonies and themes of self-empowerment.
- Fear of Making Out, 6 p.m., Thursday, November 20. The indie rock band is from Phoenix and has a new full-length record titled “Mi Cielo” dropping in late September 2025.
- The Phoenix Symphony, 6 p.m., Thursday, December 18. Phoenix Symphony brings together talented musicians from near and far to create exceptional performances.