 Phoenix Art Museum launches new music series in October | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Soundcheck is Phoenix Art Museum's new music series

The central Phoenix cultural hub's new event will feature a different local band every month.
September 10, 2025
Image: Phoenix Art Museum hosts Soundcheck, a new monthly music series, in 2025.
Phoenix Art Museum hosts Soundcheck, a new monthly music series, in 2025. Lynn Trimble
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Phoenix Art Museum has always been a destination for more than visual art. Film, lectures and music are always a part of the mix. Regarding the latter, Soundcheck is its new monthly music series launching in October.

Amplified was an all-day music event that packed the museum to see bands perform in different areas of the venue. Ernesto Chavezvaldivia, Phoenix Art Museum’s marketing and digital content manager, says they loved and are building on that event. “We went back to the drawing board to figure out a new way to do music.”

Soundcheck is the result of those brainstorming sessions. A local band will perform between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Chavezvaldivia says attendees are looking for this type of event.

“The series will run from October through June. We have been surveying people to see what they want. New experiences and live music are definitely among the things they are looking for.”
click to enlarge
76th Street providing great tunes.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Most of the performances will take place in Whiteman Hall, which seats 300 people. In the spring, the sculpture garden will be activated for these musical nights, merging exciting sounds with delightful weather. One band will perform per night; no separate ticket purchase will be needed.

Entry is free with museum admission. The museum’s restaurant will be open, and your museum admission ticket includes all-day access, so you can spend as much time as you want before the show browsing the museum exhibitions. If you fancy cocktails with your concert experience, there's an opportunity to pre-purchase a $10 discounted drink ticket for selected options at the bar.

Here is the current lineup for the Soundcheck music series at Phoenix Art Museum:
  • 76th Street, 6 p.m., Thursday, October 16. The indie rock duo from Scottsdale features Hayley Gold and Spencer Bryant performing music with melodic harmonies and themes of self-empowerment.
  • Fear of Making Out, 6 p.m., Thursday, November 20. The indie rock band is from Phoenix and has a new full-length record titled “Mi Cielo” dropping in late September 2025.
  • The Phoenix Symphony, 6 p.m., Thursday, December 18. Phoenix Symphony brings together talented musicians from near and far to create exceptional performances.
Follow Soundcheck at Phoenix Art Museum for all upcoming shows, times and ticket information.
Image: Amy Young
Amy Young is the Music Editor at Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in May 2025 after more than a decade of covering arts and music for the publication. In her role, Amy writes about music, searches for compelling news and works with writers who are also dedicated to bringing quality music and music-related stories to readers across the Valley and beyond. Previously, Amy worked for the Arizona Republic, Hearst Connecticut Media Group and Newsbreak.
A message from Music Editor Amy Young: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's music, events and entertainment scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Here are Phoenix's biggest fall 2025 music festivals

Festivals

Here are Phoenix's biggest fall 2025 music festivals

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Lady Gaga extends Mayhem Ball tour, includes two Phoenix shows in February

Concert Previews

Lady Gaga extends Mayhem Ball tour, includes two Phoenix shows in February

By Amy Young
Image: Tempe Noise Takeover's second of two nights

Festivals

Tempe Noise Takeover's second of two nights

By Amy Young
Image: 2026 Innings Festival lineup announced

Festivals

2026 Innings Festival lineup announced

By Amy Young
Image: 2026 Innings Festival lineup announced

Festivals

2026 Innings Festival lineup announced

By Amy Young
Image: Lady Gaga extends Mayhem Ball tour, includes two Phoenix shows in February

Concert Previews

Lady Gaga extends Mayhem Ball tour, includes two Phoenix shows in February

By Amy Young
Image: Here are Phoenix's biggest fall 2025 music festivals

Festivals

Here are Phoenix's biggest fall 2025 music festivals

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Doechii's Live from the Swamp Tour stops in Phoenix this fall

Concert Previews

Doechii's Live from the Swamp Tour stops in Phoenix this fall

By Amy Young
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation