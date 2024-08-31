 Phoenix dance party Good Luck Club took over Rebel Lounge | Phoenix New Times
Good Luck Club dance party at Rebel Lounge was a high-energy good time

We saw plenty of pink pony girls and dancing queens at the Phoenix venue.
August 31, 2024
On the dance floor.
On the dance floor. Mike Bengoechea
The Good Luck Club dance party rolled into town on Aug. 24, bringing good vibes to The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix.

Attendees danced the night away to tunes by Chappell Roan, boygenius, Reneé Rapp, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, Madonna, Lorde, Kacey Musgraves and more.

Here's a look at the event.
Dance nights are better with friends.
