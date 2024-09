Phoenix Falling in Reverse concert postponed until Oct. 15

Falling in Reverse's Phoenix stop on the The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination, scheduled for Wednesday night at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, has been postponed.The new date is Tuesday, Oct. 15.Lead singer Ronnie Radke made the announcement on the band's social media on Tuesday.He said the Phoenix show would be postponed due to unforeseen circumstances."We want to give you guys the best show possible with all the production and everything involved," he said in a video.Tickets for Sept. 25 show will be honored at the Oct. 15 date, and new tickets for the Oct. 15 show are still available.